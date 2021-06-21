Texans Fight Back Against Antidemocratic GOP on Father's Day



Texans On Front Lines Of Voting Fight Texas Democrats have their hands full fending off attempts by Governor Abbott and other state Republicans to limit voting rights. Alicia Menendez talks with a ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Details DMCA



Following are the remarks of Carroll G. Robinson, State Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats to the Powered By People Voter Protection Rally at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas on Father's Day, June 20, 2021.

I want to remind all of us that this state capitol building is where our employees work. We are responsible for holding our state legislators accountable. We hired them and we can fire them.

Their job, as our employees, is protecting our right to vote, not suppressing it.

State House Democrats were right to walk out and they must continue to stay away.

One day after Juneteenth and once again, we need federal help in Texas. We need the United States Senate to act, and to act fast, to protect our democracy and our right to vote.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).