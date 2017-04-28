- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.truthdig.com



Make the Road New Jersey--an organization that advocates for immigrant and working-class communities--protests the crackdown on immigrants earlier this year in Elizabeth, N.J.

(Image by Carlos Castaneda / Make the Road New Jersey) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

ELIZABETH, N.J.--Edison, 50, an undocumented man from Uruguay, wraps his knuckles against the basement wall of the row house as if it is a front door.

"Who is it?" a 44-year-old Salvadoran immigrant named Antonio asks in Spanish.

"La migra," Edison says, using the Spanish slang for the Border Patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "Is Antonio inside?"

- Advertisement -

Advertisement

Square, Site wide

"We want to speak with you," says Edison, who like everyone else in the basement asked me not to use his or her last name. "Open the door."

"Did I commit a crime?" Antonio asks.

"We have a warrant for your arrest," Edison says.

"Slide it under the door," Antonio says.

Sara Cullinane, a lawyer with Make the Road New Jersey, an organization that assists the undocumented, interrupts the skit. She looks around at the 16 undocumented people, including children, seated on folding chairs. Dangling from the basement ceiling are blue streamers left over from a child's birthday party.

- Advertisement -

"What are the three things you look for?" she asks the group.

"Is the document signed by a judge," several people say.

"How do you spell 'judge' in English," she asks.

The group dutifully spells out "j-u-d-g-e" in Spanish.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3