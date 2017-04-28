Refresh  

Terrorizing the Vulnerable

Chris Hedges
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Headlined to H1 4/28/17

Reprinted from www.truthdig.com


Make the Road New Jersey--an organization that advocates for immigrant and working-class communities--protests the crackdown on immigrants earlier this year in Elizabeth, N.J.
ELIZABETH, N.J.--Edison, 50, an undocumented man from Uruguay, wraps his knuckles against the basement wall of the row house as if it is a front door.

"Who is it?" a 44-year-old Salvadoran immigrant named Antonio asks in Spanish.

"La migra," Edison says, using the Spanish slang for the Border Patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). "Is Antonio inside?"

"What do you want?" Antonio asks.

"We want to speak with you," says Edison, who like everyone else in the basement asked me not to use his or her last name. "Open the door."

"Did I commit a crime?" Antonio asks.

"We have a warrant for your arrest," Edison says.

"Slide it under the door," Antonio says.

Sara Cullinane, a lawyer with Make the Road New Jersey, an organization that assists the undocumented, interrupts the skit. She looks around at the 16 undocumented people, including children, seated on folding chairs. Dangling from the basement ceiling are blue streamers left over from a child's birthday party.

"What are the three things you look for?" she asks the group.

"Is the document signed by a judge," several people say.

"How do you spell 'judge' in English," she asks.

The group dutifully spells out "j-u-d-g-e" in Spanish.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

I believe in compulsory cannibalism. If people were forced to eat what they (more...)
 

We Stand on the Cusp of one of Humanity's Most Dangerous Moments

It's Not Going to Be OK

The Courts, Like the Legislative and Executive Branches of Government, Are Now Exclusive Servants of Corporate Power

Our Mania for Hope Is a Curse

Chris Hedges: A Nation of the Walking Dead

The Price of Resistance

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


  New Content

When power-mad psychopaths seek support for their power, they use Goebbels Principle of Propaganda 18: displace anger onto groups targeted for hate. Hitler used Jews; Trump has used Mexican immigrants and refugees.


What this displaced hatred has in common that the target population is always the least protected. Jews were .06% of the population in Germany, undocumented workers in the US have a murder rate 99.9% lower than US citizens (in 2013, the US had 14,138 murders; government data shows 8 were committed by unauthorized immigrants, whose real descriptive name is immigrants without legal protection.


Anger at job losses and loss of status, caused by global oligarchs like Trump, is redirected at the most innocent and vulnerable population. This is done using the Nazi Big Lie technique.


To make the Big Lie stick, it is necessary to choose as the target of hate the group least able to defend itself and fight back.


Our most law-abiding (50% lower incarceration rate, with most crimes being lack of documentation or other victimless "crimes") population is attacked as being a group of "criminals and rapists."

While individual libel is a crime, collective libel, which results in discrimination and violence against innocent people, is tolerated. Hate speech is the opposite of free speech, for its goal is to destroy the status and rights of others. In America, hate speech, which is the prelude to hate crimes, is protected speech against our most unprotected neighbors.


This is the rotten foundation on which our rights are based, and if we don't defend our defenseless neighbors, it is only time before we become the targets of hatred.



Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 4:59:31 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

"While individual libel is a crime, collective libel, which results in discrimination and violence against innocent people, is tolerated." Sage observation! The plutocracy discovered long ago that the greater and more ambitious the crime, the greater the tolerance, so that bringing the world to the brink of financial collapse in 2008 and the sheer number of collateral deaths in the Middle East become events and numbers that, like the concept of god, strectch the capacity for comprehension.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:20:23 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Your insight about greater crimes being tolerated is in synch with the theory of the Big Lie, which argues, based on human psychology, that if you tell a big enough lie, and repeat it over and over, people will think it absurd NOT to believe it based on their own unwillingness to tell anything but smaller lies.



The bigger the lie, the bigger the crime, the more it is tolerated because ordinary people cannot lie to exterminate or kill millions...and so they assume that the Big lies and crimes must be justified, based on their own moral limits


The French say" Behind each big fortune is a big crime.


Human psychology is a product of our culture; to change it, we must change our culture, our politics, our economy. I'm talkin bout a revolution............of values, of thinking, of institutions.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 6:48:33 PM

Doc McCoy

Author 23441

(Member since Oct 2, 2008)


Reply to dale ruff:   New Content

Deporting illegals is not an indication of hate. It is simply the enforcement of laws that exist in a society that is based upon the law. Everyone in the country illegally made a choice to do it that way instead of following the laws already in place.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 5:49:36 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to Doc McCoy:   New Content

What you call illegals, a Nazi term, are people who on average have lived in this country 12 years, without any criminal activity, who have been denied legal status.

The fascist anti-immigration in all nations, from France to Germany to the US to Belgium, is fueled by lies and hatred. The real crime is those hardworking people, with a murder rate 99.9% lower than US citizens, who have US citizens children, jobs, and clean records, are DENIED legal protection. Millions who are here and denied legal status did not choose to come but came as children. Those adults who have come did so to work and feed their families when they could find no work in Mexico or elsewhere..


Punishing people who come, are denied legal status, out of desperation to support their families is cruel fascist hatred. Calling a human being trying to take care of their children (3.5 million households led by undocumented immigrants have 5 million US citizens children) illegal is as ugly as it gets.


You are a disgrace to America, and denying decent human beings legal status is criminal.I am ashamed of people like you.



Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 6:39:05 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014)


Reply to Doc McCoy:   New Content

The New Yorker documented uptick in hate crimes after the Trump victory: "ince Donald Trump won the Presidential election, there has been a dramatic uptick in incidents of racist and xenophobic harassment across the country. "


The Observor headlines "

NYPD Reports 'Huge Spike' in Hate Crimes Since Donald Trump's Election"


Co-incidence after Trump had called Mexican immigrants, the most law-abiding population in the nation, "criminals and rapists.





Submitted on Friday, Apr 28, 2017 at 6:53:33 PM

