Shortly after 10.33 pm last night, just after the conclusion of American singer and pop idol Ariana Grande's concert, a man in a suicide vest with a bomb strapped to it detonated an explosive device killing 22 people and injuring more than 50 people. Most of the dead were children. They are known as "soft targets." Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

We've seen this scenario often enough. Remember the Bataclan in France? On Friday 13, November 2015, three heavily armed men got out of a black Volkswagen Polo and entered the concert hall, three hours later, the carnage included 90 dead and many many critically injured among the victims. In December 2016, a lorry driven by a Tunisian man drove into a crowded Berlin Christmas market killing 12 and leaving 48 injured. Again, there was sorrow and anger at the senseless killing of so many and again, the country involved had to stand tall and not flinch at the slaughter of so many innocents. German author, Anne Wizorek, said it best during her speech to the people gathered to pay their respects at the Brandenberg Gate in Berlin. "We need radical solidarity. We have to stand together and not be torn apart. We cannot let the hate and the fear have a platform."

So, here we are again, shocked beyond belief at the senseless and horrific killing of so many, including children. It should have been a night of fun and unforgettable memories. Instead, many will carry images of people strewn around like rag dolls and blood and body parts splattered everywhere. Furthermore, for the dead the memories have stopped for all eternity.

Evil has a name, it is called terror. This kind of terror will happen over and over again and stopping it will be like looking for a "needle in a haystack." Even if they do find a way to stop it, knowing when and where the next attack takes place will be a guessing game.

That is the scary reality.