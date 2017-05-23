Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Terror in Manchester

By       Message Thelma Mueller     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From pixabay.com: Free illustration: Terror, Attacks, Belgium, Brussels - Free Image
Free illustration: Terror, Attacks, Belgium, Brussels - Free Image ...960 Ã-- 640 - 221k - jpg
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Shortly after 10.33 pm last night, just after the conclusion of American singer and pop idol Ariana Grande's concert, a man in a suicide vest with a bomb strapped to it detonated an explosive device killing 22 people and injuring more than 50 people. Most of the dead were children. They are known as "soft targets." Police are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

We've seen this scenario often enough. Remember the Bataclan in France? On Friday 13, November 2015, three heavily armed men got out of a black Volkswagen Polo and entered the concert hall, three hours later, the carnage included 90 dead and many many critically injured among the victims. In December 2016, a lorry driven by a Tunisian man drove into a crowded Berlin Christmas market killing 12 and leaving 48 injured. Again, there was sorrow and anger at the senseless killing of so many and again, the country involved had to stand tall and not flinch at the slaughter of so many innocents. German author, Anne Wizorek, said it best during her speech to the people gathered to pay their respects at the Brandenberg Gate in Berlin. "We need radical solidarity. We have to stand together and not be torn apart. We cannot let the hate and the fear have a platform."

So, here we are again, shocked beyond belief at the senseless and horrific killing of so many, including children. It should have been a night of fun and unforgettable memories. Instead, many will carry images of people strewn around like rag dolls and blood and body parts splattered everywhere. Furthermore, for the dead the memories have stopped for all eternity.

Evil has a name, it is called terror. This kind of terror will happen over and over again and stopping it will be like looking for a "needle in a haystack." Even if they do find a way to stop it, knowing when and where the next attack takes place will be a guessing game.

That is the scary reality.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Thelma Mueller is a writer residing in Germany but has lived in Asia and America for many years. She writes for an international online magazine daily and has published short stories, a children's book and is currently working on a novel. Her (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Black Lives Do Matter

Switzerland moves to segregate asylum seekers

No Closure for Families of Murder Victims

The Killing of Alton Sterling

Inside the mind of a monster

The Killing Fields

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Catherine McCoy

Become a Fan
Author 90274

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 2 fans, 469 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Since EVERY "terrorist" event so far has been a false flag, why on earth would anyone believe that this one is on the level?


Also, if there is an EMP attack, I wont think N Korea or Russia did it

Submitted on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 6:49:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 