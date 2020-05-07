 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Tennyson Redux: COVID-19 in the US Half-a-League Onward, into the Valley of Death, Rode the 300 Million

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 30357
Message Monish Chatterjee
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

Tennyson Redux: COVID-19 in the US

Half-a-League Onward, into the Valley of Death, Rode the 300 Million

Monish R Chatterjee

Of course there is no
Of course there is no 'exit strategy!'
(Image by Charge of the Light Brigade Cartoons and Comics)   Details   DMCA

Here are today's COVID-19 mayhem numbers for the good old US of A- a runaway topper, an unbeatably "exceptional" record in the entire world.

United States
Coronavirus Cases:
1,243,483
Deaths:
72,829

And the numbers keep spiraling up. The closest 2nd place finisher, again #1 (or soon to be) in Europe, is not surprisingly the US's most "exceptional" partner in worldwide bullying (and that is to put it mildly)- the UK. Yet, they are by far distant from the good old US of A:

United Kingdom

Coronavirus Cases:
201,101
Deaths:
30,076

No competition. A country which uses a grossly disproportionate amount of the world's natural resources; spends multi-trillion dollars in absolutely obscene, unnecessary military spending, including build-up of untold lethal weapons and WMDs, mainly to use as terror (I would of course call that terrorism) in policing nation after nation; occupies well over 100 countries with military bases as part of its imperial outreach; cannot (actually will not) provide basic universal medical care for all its citizens; has millions of its young students burdened with unrepayable "educational" loans- and the list of its exceptionalism is far, far longer- has a mounting number of its unfortunate citizens claimed by a tiny virus. Irony, indeed! A number (now 72,000+) has now exceeded by far its entire loss of cannon-fodder in Vietnam, 58,000 (where they laid to waste something like 6 million innocent peasants- way across the world). And it ought to be 100% transparent to any politically illuminated population that the oligarchy which is looting this nation literally to death (both the Ds and the Rs, of course)- does not give the rear end of a rat what happens to the 90% (who are brow-beaten, propagandized by meaningless slogans, fed a constant diet of organized sports in order to completely shut down any actual free-thinking, any awakening of basic humanity, and robbed to literal annihilation). And hence the 72,000 dead are already dead in their robber-baron minds- and they could not care less if it went to a million. Once that number is reached, this well-oiled machine will move to its next modus operandi: finding scapegoats anywhere else in the world. And its sheeple-population will go right along with the newest propaganda, leading likely to another war somewhere else (with or without a pandemic)- I can almost see all this simply down this dark tunnel. Another war means even more billions and trillions for the criminal complexes running this oligarchy.

And yet there is not a nation-wide revolt in this country demanding immediate CHANGE. CHANGE, NOT STATUS QUO, NOT MODERATION, NOT THE UNIMAGINABLY EVIL "LESSER EVILISM":- CHANGE! Absolutely nothing less will do. However, I am not holding my breath.

And demonstrating how utterly fragile the "capitalist" structure is, inside out, there is all this talk about "re-opening" businesses, beaches, public places even as death lurks all around. And they are doing it!


'Gadzooks! It's the charge of the Ultralight Brigade!'
(Image by Charge of the Light Brigade Cartoons and Comics)   Details   DMCA

To paraphrase Lord Tennyson: Half a league, half a league, half a league onward, into the Valley of Death, Rode the 300 Million!!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Monish Chatterjee Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Monish R. Chatterjee received the B.Tech. (Hons) degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from I.I.T., Kharagpur, India, in 1979, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering, from the University of Iowa, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A translation and interpretation of Rabindranath Tagore's poem, Africa

The Revolutionary and Proletariat Poems of Poet-Prodigy Sukanta Bhattacharya and Musical Renditions by Salil Chowdhury

The Tariq Aziz Sentence: The Audacity, Bestiality and Venality of Victors

In The League Of Howard Zinn, Studs Terkel, Kurt Vonnegut, Gore Vidal - America's Vanishing Sentinels

Epiphany at Dawn: Rabindranath Tagore's Ode to Dawn (Prabhat Utsav)

Unlikely Confluences: Sarah Bernhardt, Nikola Tesla and Swami Vivekananda

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Monish Chatterjee

Become a Fan
Author 30357
(Member since Feb 12, 2009), 3 fans, 37 articles, 52 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I have lately stayed away from political comments. Generally, while these are meant to make one think, they often lead to nowhere, since politics worldwide is now hopelessly, disastrously right-wing- it is a death march. And we are seeing it in perfect action, right now. Howeverm the COVID-19 disaster in the US is so immediately lethal, I am submitting this perspective of very serious reflection on its long-awaited pathetic "exceptionalism" before the world.

Submitted on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:43:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 