Tennyson Redux: COVID-19 in the US
Half-a-League Onward, into the Valley of Death, Rode the 300 Million
Monish R Chatterjee
Here are today's COVID-19 mayhem numbers for the good old US of A- a runaway topper, an unbeatably "exceptional" record in the entire world.
United States
Coronavirus Cases:
1,243,483
Deaths:
72,829
And the numbers keep spiraling up. The closest 2nd place finisher, again #1 (or soon to be) in Europe, is not surprisingly the US's most "exceptional" partner in worldwide bullying (and that is to put it mildly)- the UK. Yet, they are by far distant from the good old US of A:
United Kingdom
Coronavirus Cases:
201,101
Deaths:
30,076
No competition. A country which uses a grossly disproportionate amount of the world's natural resources; spends multi-trillion dollars in absolutely obscene, unnecessary military spending, including build-up of untold lethal weapons and WMDs, mainly to use as terror (I would of course call that terrorism) in policing nation after nation; occupies well over 100 countries with military bases as part of its imperial outreach; cannot (actually will not) provide basic universal medical care for all its citizens; has millions of its young students burdened with unrepayable "educational" loans- and the list of its exceptionalism is far, far longer- has a mounting number of its unfortunate citizens claimed by a tiny virus. Irony, indeed! A number (now 72,000+) has now exceeded by far its entire loss of cannon-fodder in Vietnam, 58,000 (where they laid to waste something like 6 million innocent peasants- way across the world). And it ought to be 100% transparent to any politically illuminated population that the oligarchy which is looting this nation literally to death (both the Ds and the Rs, of course)- does not give the rear end of a rat what happens to the 90% (who are brow-beaten, propagandized by meaningless slogans, fed a constant diet of organized sports in order to completely shut down any actual free-thinking, any awakening of basic humanity, and robbed to literal annihilation). And hence the 72,000 dead are already dead in their robber-baron minds- and they could not care less if it went to a million. Once that number is reached, this well-oiled machine will move to its next modus operandi: finding scapegoats anywhere else in the world. And its sheeple-population will go right along with the newest propaganda, leading likely to another war somewhere else (with or without a pandemic)- I can almost see all this simply down this dark tunnel. Another war means even more billions and trillions for the criminal complexes running this oligarchy.
And yet there is not a nation-wide revolt in this country demanding immediate CHANGE. CHANGE, NOT STATUS QUO, NOT MODERATION, NOT THE UNIMAGINABLY EVIL "LESSER EVILISM":- CHANGE! Absolutely nothing less will do. However, I am not holding my breath.
And demonstrating how utterly fragile the "capitalist" structure is, inside out, there is all this talk about "re-opening" businesses, beaches, public places even as death lurks all around. And they are doing it!
'Gadzooks! It's the charge of the Ultralight Brigade!'
To paraphrase Lord Tennyson: Half a league, half a league, half a league onward, into the Valley of Death, Rode the 300 Million!!