OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/6/23

Ten thousand Ukrainian troops surrounded by Russian military and Defense Secretary Austin says its just "symbolic" value

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
US support to Ukraine is .investment in our own security and prosperity:. Defence Secretary | FULL U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin spoke on Saturday at the Halifax International Security Forum, reaffirming the relationship ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Global News)   Details   DMCA
p>

US Secretary of Defense shown in earlier photo on Ukraine conflict

Here's some of the latest mumblings from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and some of his cronies in the Defense Department.

Austin in Jordan commenting on the fierce conflict for Artymovsk, a key stronghold of Ukraine's military in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) where the Russian military has surrounded the city apparently "trapping around 10,000 Ukrainian troops" said, "The fall of (Artymovsk) won't necessarily mean that the Russian's have changed the tide of the fight". [1] He said it's "more of a symbolic value that it is [of] strategic and operational value" according to Reuters.

The city is surrounded, besieged on all sides trapping 10,000 troops. What if you were one of those 10,000 trapped men. How would you feel if you've been told you're just of "symbolic" value? I guess Austin would prefer you to fight on. And if you're killed you died for the symbolism of it.

Let's face it one of two things is going happen with these 10,000 Kiev troops. They'll either surrender or be killed. That's it.

Meanwhile, "The Pentagon sees giant Chinese-made cranes operating at US ports, including several shipping hubs used by the military, as a potential 'Trojan horse' that China could use to gather intelligence on materiel being moved in and out of the country," [2] according to a report in the Wall Street Journal yesterday.

This after "the Chinese 'spy balloon' foolishness where the Biden administration accused China of using these balloons to spy on the US. The furor over it caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel the trip to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing. China has dismissed it all as US "paranoia". Which is probably closer to the truth-if not right on the mark.

China like the US has orbiting satellites in space capable of gathering intelligence and monitoring on all US actions. Why would they resort to using balloons or cranes?

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
