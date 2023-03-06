

US Secretary of Defense shown in earlier photo on Ukraine conflict

Here's some of the latest mumblings from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and some of his cronies in the Defense Department.

Austin in Jordan commenting on the fierce conflict for Artymovsk, a key stronghold of Ukraine's military in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) where the Russian military has surrounded the city apparently "trapping around 10,000 Ukrainian troops" said, "The fall of (Artymovsk) won't necessarily mean that the Russian's have changed the tide of the fight". [1] He said it's "more of a symbolic value that it is [of] strategic and operational value" according to Reuters.

The city is surrounded, besieged on all sides trapping 10,000 troops. What if you were one of those 10,000 trapped men. How would you feel if you've been told you're just of "symbolic" value? I guess Austin would prefer you to fight on. And if you're killed you died for the symbolism of it.

Let's face it one of two things is going happen with these 10,000 Kiev troops. They'll either surrender or be killed. That's it.

Meanwhile, "The Pentagon sees giant Chinese-made cranes operating at US ports, including several shipping hubs used by the military, as a potential 'Trojan horse' that China could use to gather intelligence on materiel being moved in and out of the country," [2] according to a report in the Wall Street Journal yesterday.

This after "the Chinese 'spy balloon' foolishness where the Biden administration accused China of using these balloons to spy on the US. The furor over it caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel the trip to meet with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing. China has dismissed it all as US "paranoia". Which is probably closer to the truth-if not right on the mark.

China like the US has orbiting satellites in space capable of gathering intelligence and monitoring on all US actions. Why would they resort to using balloons or cranes?

