Ten Years for Climate Correction? Try Twenty. Or Thirty.



One last look at 2012. Happy New Year planet Earth!

(Image by NASA Goddard Photo and Video) Details DMCA

- Advertisement -

I keep reading we have ten years to change,

Though some say eleven might still be in range,

Or twelve if we're lucky with big solar flares,

Or less if China controls poorly its airs,

Or a bit more if we can cut down on pork,

Though sore will I miss a sweet chop on my fork.

.

And what then, I wonder, when those years have passed,

When the doom long foretold is no longer forecast:

Imagine our lives with folks wringing their hands,

Whole stadiums empty of foam fingers in stands,

Not a soul on the beach in sunny Miami

Everyone hunkered for the big double whammy.

.

No, methinks the experts will again coalesce

Around ten more years to get out of this mess,

And ten after that if we don't get it right,

Since there's no sense in getting tense and uptight

'Bout the far stratosphere and its airy puddle,

Through which we'll manage and co-opt and muddle.

.

Muddle for better or more often for worse,

As lab-coats hustle to make up for the dearths

Of food and water and a few scraps to eat,

While shielding the earth from the sun's angry heat,

And cleaning the air so it gives us a break,

From all the exhaust that then we'll still make.

.

But this stuff about how we have ten years or three

The ol' diddly-squat gets from wiseguys like me,

'Cause nobody measures GDP by intent,

But service and products that pay monthly rent,

And like it or not that is all here to stay,

Till Mother Earth sticks her foot out our way.

- Advertisement -

opednews.com



I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages:

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

,

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)