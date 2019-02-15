 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Ten Years for Climate Correction? Try Twenty. Or Thirty.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 70183
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

One last look at 2012. Happy New Year planet Earth!
One last look at 2012. Happy New Year planet Earth!
(Image by NASA Goddard Photo and Video)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I keep reading we have ten years to change,
Though some say eleven might still be in range,
Or twelve if we're lucky with big solar flares,
Or less if China controls poorly its airs,
Or a bit more if we can cut down on pork,
Though sore will I miss a sweet chop on my fork.
.
And what then, I wonder, when those years have passed,
When the doom long foretold is no longer forecast:
Imagine our lives with folks wringing their hands,
Whole stadiums empty of foam fingers in stands,
Not a soul on the beach in sunny Miami
Everyone hunkered for the big double whammy.
.
No, methinks the experts will again coalesce
Around ten more years to get out of this mess,
And ten after that if we don't get it right,
Since there's no sense in getting tense and uptight
'Bout the far stratosphere and its airy puddle,
Through which we'll manage and co-opt and muddle.
.
Muddle for better or more often for worse,
As lab-coats hustle to make up for the dearths
Of food and water and a few scraps to eat,
While shielding the earth from the sun's angry heat,
And cleaning the air so it gives us a break,
From all the exhaust that then we'll still make.
.
But this stuff about how we have ten years or three
The ol' diddly-squat gets from wiseguys like me,
'Cause nobody measures GDP by intent,
But service and products that pay monthly rent,
And like it or not that is all here to stay,
Till Mother Earth sticks her foot out our way.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I live in Madrid, Spain, where I teach English on a freelance basis. My four novels can be seen on my website: www.philipkraske.com

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 