 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/16/22

Ten Worst National Anthems

By       (Page 1 of 22 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

There's probably not a corner of the Earth lacking talented, creative, and wise composers of lyrics for songs. It's unfortunate that no nation has been able to locate any of them to assist with its national anthem.

Of course, I'm unfamiliar with many artistic genres and most languages. I read most anthem lyrics in translation. But the best ones seem to be the shortest, and their primary recommendation seems to be their length.

Here are the lyrics to 195 national anthems, so that you can be your own judge. Here is a file categorizing the anthems in various ways " some of the choices are very debatable, so judge for yourself.

Of 195 anthems, 104 celebrate war. Some do virtually nothing other than celebrate war. Some just mention the glories of war in a single line. Most fall somewhere in between. Of those 104 celebrating war, 62 explicitly celebrate or encourage dying in wars. ("Give us, Spain, the joy of dying for you!") Dulce et decorum est. Some also demand death for anyone refusing to take part in war. For example, Romania, which also shifts the blame onto your mother:

Of thunder and of brimstone should they perish

Anyone who flees from this glorious calling.

When homeland and our mothers, with a sorrowful heart,

Will ask us to cross through swords and blazing fire!

Of 195 anthems, 69 celebrate peace, the vast majority of those just in a single line or less. Only 30 mention peace without also glorifying war. Fornicating for virginity.

While only 18 celebrate kings, 89 celebrate gods, and virtually all use the language of religion to celebrate nations, flags, national races or peoples, and the exceptional superiority of one little segment of humanity and geography.

If there's anything the lyricists of national anthems don't believe in, it's grammar. But to the extent that one can discern what they're saying, I'd like to propose these nominees for the worst ten anthems, with some key excerpts:

  1. Afghanistan

Once freed from the English, a grave of Russians we've become

This is the home of the brave, this is the home of the brave

Look at these many skulls, that's what was left by the Russians

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17  |  18  |  19  |  20  |  21  |  22

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend