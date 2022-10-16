Ten Worst National Anthems

There's probably not a corner of the Earth lacking talented, creative, and wise composers of lyrics for songs. It's unfortunate that no nation has been able to locate any of them to assist with its national anthem.

Of course, I'm unfamiliar with many artistic genres and most languages. I read most anthem lyrics in translation. But the best ones seem to be the shortest, and their primary recommendation seems to be their length.

Here are the lyrics to 195 national anthems, so that you can be your own judge. Here is a file categorizing the anthems in various ways " some of the choices are very debatable, so judge for yourself.

Of 195 anthems, 104 celebrate war. Some do virtually nothing other than celebrate war. Some just mention the glories of war in a single line. Most fall somewhere in between. Of those 104 celebrating war, 62 explicitly celebrate or encourage dying in wars. ("Give us, Spain, the joy of dying for you!") Dulce et decorum est. Some also demand death for anyone refusing to take part in war. For example, Romania, which also shifts the blame onto your mother:

Of thunder and of brimstone should they perish

Anyone who flees from this glorious calling.

When homeland and our mothers, with a sorrowful heart,

Will ask us to cross through swords and blazing fire!

Of 195 anthems, 69 celebrate peace, the vast majority of those just in a single line or less. Only 30 mention peace without also glorifying war. Fornicating for virginity.

While only 18 celebrate kings, 89 celebrate gods, and virtually all use the language of religion to celebrate nations, flags, national races or peoples, and the exceptional superiority of one little segment of humanity and geography.

If there's anything the lyricists of national anthems don't believe in, it's grammar. But to the extent that one can discern what they're saying, I'd like to propose these nominees for the worst ten anthems, with some key excerpts:

Afghanistan

Once freed from the English, a grave of Russians we've become

This is the home of the brave, this is the home of the brave

Look at these many skulls, that's what was left by the Russians

