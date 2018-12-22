 
 
Ten Reasons This National Nightmare Is Going To End: Saturday's Good News

By Daily Kos

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/22/18

See original here

By GoodNewsRoundup

From youtube.com: Democracy in Chains: The Radical Right's Stealth Attack on American Democracy {MID-337479}
Democracy in Chains: The Radical Right's Stealth Attack on American Democracy
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TheRealNews)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Yesterday was the darkest day of the year and man, it felt like it.

Today is the day when things should start to get brighter.

I always look forward to this time of year because I love the feeling that things are getting brighter every day. I love the feeling that things are improving.

The thing is, it doesn't always feel like things are getting lighter right away. Even though it is getting dark later, it takes a while to notice.

For one thing, the changes are small and tough to see. For another, it doesn't start getting lighter in the morning until early January. For the next couple of weeks, it will actually get light "later" every morning, not earlier.

Here we are waiting for the light to break, knowing it is coming, and yet every morning we continue to wake to darkness.

And that is the same situation we are in politically. This is the beginning of the end of the darkest period, even though it doesn't feel like it.

This is the beginning of the end of Trump. We knew that he wouldn't go down easy. We knew that the crazy would get worse before it got better. And that is where we are now. His crazy is becoming more extreme and although that is a part of this process, it sure doesn't feel good.

It is scary, but we have to have faith that this will end, because it will.

Don't listen to the people saying this will never end and or Trump will be reelected in 2020. They are wrong. This is going to end. Those negative people are the same people who argued that we would never take the House because of gerrymandering. They are the same people who said we would never stop the ACA repeal. They are the same people who said Trump would declare martial law if the Democrats took the House. They are the same people who said we would never win a senate seat in Alabama. They are people who mistake cynicism for realism. They are people who mistake pessimism for intelligence. They are people who are afraid and they think negativity will protect them. They are wrong on all those counts.

The light of American democracy is bright and strong. And due to our hard work, it is going to shine for much longer. We will not be defeated by this failed reality TV show, lying, bankrupt, grifter.

Here are just some of the reasons I know this national nightmare is going to end:

1. Trump Is Losing His Hold On Power

Trump has been badly weakened. It will get worse for him.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10  |  11  |  12  |  13  |  14  |  15  |  16  |  17

 

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Meryl Ann Butler

Author 1820
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)
Fabulous, thanks!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 6:20:18 PM

