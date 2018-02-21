Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Teen Survivors Dominate Gun Control Conversation, Plan March on DC

March For Our Lives Students Speak Out
March For Our Lives Students Speak Out
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WAYNENYC100)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In less than a week after a gunman massacred 17 at their school, teen survivors from Florida's Parkland High School have emerged as the gun control activists of our time, inspiring widespread support.

Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez gave a passionate call to action at a gun control rally just a couple of days after the killings at her school. The video went viral.

Surviving teens, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Alex Wind and Jaclyn Corin, along with Emma, began planning the "March for Our Lives" rally, to take place in Washington DC on March 24. They put up a website.

George and Amal Clooney announced that they would attend the march and donate half a million dollars to the cause. Their contribution was quickly matched by Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, and Oprah Winfrey .

Former Ohio Congressman, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich held a gun control rally with his running mate, Tara Samples, just a couple of days after the shootings. They quickly developed downloadable legal tools for activists to use in their local governments, which are already available on the campaign website. At Kucinich's rally he said " I believe we are at a tipping point in this issue, I think that all over America people sense the time has arrived to take action."

The March for Our Lives website lists over 50 sister "March for Our Lives" events already planned around the nation.

The website already offers March for Our Lives logo T-shirts, and notes that they are working on a toolkit which they will offer activists.

These teens have embraced action with a passion. I don't think either our government or the NRA has a whisper of a chance against them.


March For Our Lives Students Speak Out
(Image by YouTube, Channel: WAYNENYC100)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

Meryl Ann Butler
 

911TRUTH

Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 24 fans, 2151 comments


  New Content

Brace yourself for the onslaught of blithering diatribes and doubletalk from the scumbag politicians. These kids will get nothing but lip service and minimal action just to pacify them enough to shut them up.

Sadly, unless these kids have mega bake sales and make enough payoff money to replace the NRA's payoff money to the filthy, corrupt evil whores in both the States and Congress, nothing will change. Nothing.

That being said, I hope I'm wrong.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 at 6:30:19 PM

b. sadie bailey

Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 10 fans, 5 articles, 22 quicklinks, 777 comments, 3 diaries


Reply to 911TRUTH:   New Content
i think of this so often - that no matter how loudly people protest the injustices, no change can be effected within this system. still, that doesn't exonerate us from standing with the teens speaking out, if the issue speaks to us - and raising our voices and having their backs. what we do still matters - no matter the outcome.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2018 at 7:03:01 PM

