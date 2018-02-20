Emma Gonzalez is a senior and a survivor of the Feb. 14th massacre at her Florida school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She passionately addressed a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, just a couple of days after 17 people were killed at her school:

... if all our government and President can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it's time for victims to be the change that we need to see.... Australia had one mass shooting in 1999 in Port Arthur (and after the) massacre introduced gun safety, and it hasn't had one since. Japan has never had a mass shooting. Canada has had three and the UK had one and they both introduced gun control and yet here we are...

She continued:

If the President wants to come up to me and tell me to my face that it was a terrible tragedy and how it should never have happened and maintain telling us how nothing is going to be done about it, I'm going to happily ask him how much money he received from the National Rifle Association.

You want to know something? It doesn't matter, because I already know. Thirty million dollars. And divided by the number of gunshot victims in the United States in the one and one-half months in 2018 alone, that comes out to being $5,800 (per victim.) Is that how much these people are worth to you, Trump?