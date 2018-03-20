Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Teacher Warriors (Satire)

By       Message Max Clow       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 3/20/18

Author 503074

From flickr.com: Meet the Teachers {MID-267766}
Meet the Teachers
(Image by t cory)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Easy Answer

Now we know who they are. The designated "good guys with guns" are going to be Mrs. Crabtree from Home Economics and Mr. Brown from Geometry. They thought they would be shaping bright inquisitive minds but now, for an additional stipend and owing to their choosing of the shortest straws, they can also exchange fire with well-armed assailants from under their new Presidential Seal brand of bullet resistant desks.

Of course "Arm the Teachers" is the quick and easy answer to the latest school shootings, but so far the easy answer to keeping school kids from getting mowed down hasn't addressed many nagging questions.

- Advertisement -

Does the stipend begin immediately or does one have to first rack up some kills, and how much are we talking, like a new car payment or an extra night out at the Pizza Parlor each month? Will the teachers have to buy their own weaponry or will there be a bake sale after the football game?

Surely the Key Club could donate a modicum of body armor to help in extended fire fights and maybe the PTA can spring for AR15's so that the Economics Teacher doesn't have to return fire with just their own Beretta pistol. That may be why a sheriffs' deputy decided not to try fighting through vastly superior fire power at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

It might even be possible to get the Chess Club to pitch in for some helmets with night vision goggles in case the assailant(s) cut the power. Also, is there anything in the recent Republican Response legislation for medical training or supplies? The nurses' first aid kit probably doesn't have enough blood clotting bandages, IV's, or tactical tourniquets to cover any more than a few casualties.

- Advertisement -

Another area that has not been discussed is whether schools themselves could be better outfitted to aid the Teacher/Warriors defend second period. Wouldn't some built in bunkers be useful in the corner of the Cafeteria or outside study hall?

At any rate we surely cannot continue to expect our faculties to walk through the valley, past the shadow of lockers, of the Halls of death, without proper support or weaponry. Let's give our schools and teachers the funding they deserve to at least provide some smoke and stun grenades. As long as the current Congress and President have decided that schools are a suitable place for these battles to unfold, and that legislation allowing guns, with silencers, to cross state lines, is more important than raising age requirements or banning bump stocks, we've got to prepare for the SAT's (sentimental attempts to survive school shootings).

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Father of three, (soon starting up 3KC, three kids club), avowed inactivist, talking about a lot of things I'm doing little else about. Writer of everything from fiction to songs but still resisting growing up while trying to learn and grow wiser. (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

So now you're shunned for voting Trump?

I think I get it-- Why Jon Stewart is leaving, maybe

Could Trump Accidentally make this Country Great Again?

Devastating Numbers

Rudy, Stop, You're killing me!

The Speaker steps down.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 