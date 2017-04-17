Refresh  

Tax March Houston buoyed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's strong Trump admonition

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was one of the featured speakers at Tax March Houston. She came as close as I have ever heard her come to imply impeachment is on the table for Donald Trump.

Sheila Jackson Lee's rousing speech at Tax March Houston

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) was deliberate as she called out Donald Trump using the constitution as the basis for her admonitions. At points, she read, something she seldom does to ensure she was as accurate as possible.

"You must know the fitness of the person who holds the office," The Congresswoman said. "Trump must make a choice. Either he should release his tax returns and divest all of his financial interests and tell the American people that he is in charge of consulting with the military in making decisions that are best for the national interest, and not throwing us into a world war, or relinquish the office he holds due to his inability to ensure that the laws are faithfully executed and to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States."

After Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's speech, I interviewed her. I wanted to follow up on the statements she made in her speech. It was the closest statement I had ever heard her make implying Trump's possible removal from the presidency.

Sheila Jackson Lee explains her comments in her Tax March Houston Speech

Tax March Houston was a resounding success on the official Tax Day, April 15th. The march was staged at the Houston City Hall mall. It was a beautiful day for the event.

Protesters demanded that Donald Trump release his taxes like all modern-day president had. They had many signs pointing that out in no uncertain terms.

Many marchers took the opportunity to call out Trump both verbally and with their signs for all his acts that make him unfit to be the President of the United States.

Elle Church was the lead organizer with the participation of many progressive groups including Indivisible Houston and other segments of the Indivisible movement. The event started out with various speakers followed by a march throughout downtown Houston.

Playlist of several videos from Tax March Houston

http://egbertowillies.com
Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX.
 

