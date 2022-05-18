Tarnished Gold

"Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver and gold."
Bob Marley
"Gold's father is dirt, yet it regards itself as noble."
Yiddish Proverb
"A golden statue of a wicked man, is worth less than a mud statue of a man with a heart of gold."
Mehmet Murat ildan
"True gold fears no fire."
Chinese Proverb
