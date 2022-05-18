Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 5/18/2022 at 9:41 AM EDT H4'ed 5/18/22

"Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver and gold."

Bob Marley

"Gold's father is dirt, yet it regards itself as noble."

Yiddish Proverb

"A golden statue of a wicked man, is worth less than a mud statue of a man with a heart of gold."

Mehmet Murat ildan

"True gold fears no fire."

Chinese Proverb

Tarnished Gold

