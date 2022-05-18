 
 
Life Arts

Tarnished Gold

(Page 1 of 3 pages)   10 comments
Author 514273
"Don't gain the world and lose your soul; wisdom is better than silver and gold."

Bob Marley

"Gold's father is dirt, yet it regards itself as noble."

Yiddish Proverb

"A golden statue of a wicked man, is worth less than a mud statue of a man with a heart of gold."

Mehmet Murat ildan

"True gold fears no fire."

Chinese Proverb

(Image by mollyjeanpoganski from flickr)

Tarnished Gold

(Image by Curtis Gregory Perry from flickr)

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum,
 

Robert Gormley

The world worships the golden calf, pretty much the root cause of man's problems.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:16:45 PM

Irene Fowler

Yep. We are an idolatrous lot and the worst among us seem to climb to the top.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12:26:08 PM

Blair Gelbond

We also idolize organized religion and misinformation it promulgates.

Most of us either don't realize this - or don't care to find out the truth.

This tendency has grave consequences for individuals and our world.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:37:09 PM

Irene Fowler

Organized religion is a cesspool. Adherents have to utilise the wisdom of Solomon to separate the baby from the bathwater.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2:34:17 PM

Blair Gelbond

And, given the brevity of life - if we truly want to evolve toward God - we must not allow either tradition, habit, or cultural bias/prejudgments to stand in our way.

Spirituality can be seen as a jewel with many facets - each path revealing unique, powerful ways to evolve beyond where we are that the others may not emphasize (or even obscure).

How badly do we want enlightenment?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:06:52 PM

Blair Gelbond

The Time Before Before Death

by Kabir (version by Robert Bly)

Friend, hope for the Guest while you are alive.
Jump into experience while you are alive!
Think . . . and think . . . while you are alive.
What you call "salvation" belongs to the time
before death.

If you don't break your ropes while you're alive,
do you think
ghosts will do it after?

The idea that the should will rejoin the ecstatic
just because the body is rotten-
that is all fantasy.
What is found now is found then.
If you find nothing now,
you will simply end up with an apartment in the
City of the Death.

If you make love with the divine now, in the next
life you will have the face of satisfied desire

So plunge into the truth, find out who the Teacher is,
Believe in the Great Sound!

Kabir says this: When the Guest is being searched for
it is the intensity of the longing for the Guest that
does all the work.
Look at me, and you will see a slave of that intensity.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 6:13:11 PM

Blair Gelbond

For example, to revere the Bible using blind, unquestioning faith - without comparing and contrasting it with, say - The Bhaagavat Gita, the Dhammapada, and the Tao Te Ching (or even the Gnostic Gospels), we are choosing to be mesmerized by illusion. The Infinite seeks our seeking it.

If we do so, without making a deeper dive into the other spiritual paths of the world, is to remain in ignore-ance and bear the responsibility of the consequences that follow for us individually and the world. This tendency can arise from fear, actual lack of faith, or simple laziness. This is, in an important choice, about which we usually rationalize and do not hold ourselves accountable = without realizing that it is, in effect, an affront to the Divine, and therefore to our deepest Self.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:57:03 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Great poem! It is so apropos for today's world where the Golden Rule glistens, 'He who has the gold, makes the rules.'

My science brain dug its heels in at the end where the gold turned musty and rusty. Gold is a noble element, it does not oxidize aka rust, tarnish, or patina respectively on iron, silver or copper. It's gleam in its raw state attracts the eye.

The lust for gold oxidizes humanity. Would that be 'putrifies?'

May there be many golden sunsets in our lives!


Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2:12:25 PM

Irene Fowler

'May there be many golden sunsets in our lives!' - And as many sunrises!

Cheers

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2:30:23 PM

Blair Gelbond

"Faith is what is left after all your beliefs have been blown to hell." - Ram Dass

**

Beliefs are a poor substitute for faith. Too often we settle for the former.

Faith is a poor substitute for the experience of the Infinite and the Eternal. To have this experience we need to make the ego transparent to the Divine. For this bird to fly it needs two wings: self-effort and grace. It is the only real journey we can make.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:31:08 PM

