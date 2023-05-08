 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Tanya Who?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"GET ON BOARD
"Take A Stand For Educational Equity"
"- Tanya Ortiz-Franklin

During her 2020 campaign, LAUSD Board Member Tanya Ortiz-Franklin presented herself as someone who would be singularly focused so as not to be distracted from addressing issues affecting the students of the District. For example, when I asked her for a statement on an article I was writing about an education issue, she admonished me for asking anything besides "black lives mattering and "racial justice" in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. Also when she was asked for comment on a revelation that she had been kicked off the Del Rey Neighborhood Council for being absent for 61.5% of the meetings, her campaign stated that "she left the neighborhood council regretfully" because she was unable to "commit the time and still fully serve the students of the LAUSD".

Tanya Ortiz Franklin
Tanya Ortiz Franklin
(Image by LA CityView Media Group--Channel 35)   Details   DMCA

Unfortunately, this focus did not follow Ortiz-Franklin into office as she has often left her constituents feeling unrepresented. The most obvious example is her lack of leadership during environmental crises affecting her board district. When the students of Catskill Elementary School were being affected by a long-term "nauseating odor" emanating less than two miles from their campus, she was a no-show at an event where she could have addressed their concerns. Her office was also silent as the Harbor Area dealt with the supply chain crisis that had left trucks idling on neighborhood streets, spewing toxic fumes into the air. Students cannot achieve "Educational Equity" when they are missing school due to asthma attacks and other side effects of being bombarded with truck exhaust.

Even on her signature issues of "black lives mattering and "racial justice" Ortiz-Franklin has fallen flat. This is especially true when these "values" interfered with the needs of her campaign funders from within the charter school industry.


(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

Baldwin Hills Elementary and Orville Wright Engineering and Design Magnet are two highly regarded schools that have among the highest percentages of black or African American students in the LAUSD. According to the California Department of Education School Accountability Report Card (SARC), 77.4% of the students at Baldwin Hills Elementary are classified as belonging to this racial category. At Orville Wright, 60% of the student body is black or African American. The vast majority of students at both schools are considered to be "socioeconomically disadvantaged."
As parents of Baldwin Hills Elementary fought to be free from a PROP-39 co-location with a charter school that stymied its ability to build upon the success of its Community Schools model, Ortiz-Franklin was nowhere to be found. She was also silent as the LAUSD bureaucracy laid plans to shut down Orville Wright and turn its campus over to a charter school. Students cannot achieve "Educational Equity" when their schools are yanked from under them for the benefit of publicly funded private schools.


(Image by Los Angeles City Ethics Commission)   Details   DMCA

Even with her lack of accomplishments, Ortiz-Franklin feels that she deserves another four years in office and has filed with the Ethics Commission to run for re-election. Will her constituents even know who she is when they see her name on the ballot?

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for public education, particularly for students with special education needs. He was elected to the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and is the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend