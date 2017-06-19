Refresh  

Talking With My Friend About Trump

From Robert Reich Blog

My friend Tom phoned this morning:

"I can't take any more Trump. It's summer. I'm taking a vacation from him," he said.

"I understand," I said.

"I've been so stressed out since that moron was elected that sometimes I can't sleep," he said.

"Totally get it," I said.

"I quit. If others want to carry on the fight for the next three months, be my guest."

"You've earned a vacation."

"You bet I have. Every time I see his stupid face my blood pressure goes into the stratosphere. I can't take it any more," Tom said.

"You don't need to," I said.

"That's exactly my point. I don't need this. He's a selfish, greedy, narcissistic, fascistic, unhinged, bigot. And to think he's running this great country makes me want to puke."

"Right."

"So" (long pause) "You think it's okay if I take a vacation from him?"

"Of course, if that's what you want to do."

"It's not as if I've had very much effect. I've been writing letters, calling my members of congress. I've demonstrated. Even gone to a few meetings."

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

