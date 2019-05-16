 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Talking Grand Plan to make Joe Biden inevitable on the Tamara for Georgia Program

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 504047
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Egberto Willies
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)


(Image by Egberto Willies)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The Tamara for Georgia panel discusses the "Hillarization" of Joe Biden as the entire Democratic Industrial Complex (donors, party establishment, & media) seem to be attempting to make him the inevitable Democratic Presidential Candidate. The panel was unanimous in the belief that Biden is not the appropriate candidate.

Joe Biden Inevitable?

Every Democrat wants to win. The old guard of the Democratic Party is either of the belief that they have to make a more significant play for the white working class that in the aggregate do not vote Democratic or worse, tack to the mythical center to appease their wealthy donors, read the plutocracy.

- Advertisement -

I recently addressed that in a piece I wrote titled "Democrats must nominate a populist if they are to win the White House and Congress" that Thom Hartmann picked up on to make the point more succinctly that we should not be looking for some mythical center. And that is what Joe Biden would represent. The status quo does not help the middle-class and poor.

When Americans pollsters give Americans choices of policies, they reveal themselves as Progressives. So why is it that their votes show centrism? The answer is obvious. The powers-that-be hoodwink them into believing the things they want most are unattainable. Worse, their leaders tell them that their wants would cost jobs or hurt the economy. In other words, fear is responsible for most Americans tacking to the mythical center.

Centrist-voting Americans are fighting for two basic wants. First and foremost they want Trump defeated in 2020. They also want middle-class centric, Progressive policies. But to them, getting rid of Trump is more existential. So they will forego the policies if they believe fighting for them could cost them the election.

- Advertisement -

Middle-class-centric-policies require that particular word, redistribution, higher taxes on the rich. Neither wealthy Republicans or Democrats want too much redistribution codified into law, Republicans more so than Democrats. As such even on the Democratic side, the more moderate candidate gets the nod. The media and the wards of the Plutocracy then coalesce around that candidate to provide an air of inevitability. The media along with the punditry followingly provide the fear-instilling narratives that make many vote against their interests.

As I state in the video clip, we should start seriously visiting the Elizabeth Warren policy positions. But most importantly we need to explain her policies to the masses in a manner that make them realize they should be allied with us and not with those merely pushing the status quo or hate.

HELP: Please join my YouTube channel so I can get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Egberto Willies Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Effect: TV Producer to neighbor 'Your son is dating a f*cking n**ger'

What happens when Trump supporters realize they've been had?

This is how one responds to Right Wing Hacks in Real Time - Good job Don Lemon

Black & brown people joining 2nd Amendment Movement may save America

Trump Effect: New Kingwood, TX business model: Lawn Care by 'White People' U.S. Citizens (VIDEO)

O'Donnell turns Trump stunt into GOP excoriation & Democratic narrative win (VIDEO)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 