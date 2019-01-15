Talk Nation Radio: Rob Kajiwara on U.S. Bases on Okinawa

Rob Kajiwara is an Okinawan-Hawaian singer-songwriter and visual artist. In 2017, he was made a cultural ambassador for his ancestral village of Nakagusuku, Okinawa. In 2018 he was also made a cultural ambassador / special envoy for Ke Aupuni o Hawaii (the Hawaiian Kingdom) in order to share Hawaiian history, culture, and issues in Ryukyu. Rob Kijiwara recently organized a petition to the White House about Okinawa that many of us joined him in delivering there on January 7th.
Stand With Okinawa. ndwithokinawa.net/
U.S. Bases in Okinawa Are a Threat to Freedom click here
The petition click here
