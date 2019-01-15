Talk Nation Radio: Rob Kajiwara on U.S. Bases on Okinawa

- Advertisement -



Rob Kajiwara is an Okinawan-Hawaian singer-songwriter and visual artist. In 2017, he was made a cultural ambassador for his ancestral village of Nakagusuku, Okinawa. In 2018 he was also made a cultural ambassador / special envoy for Ke Aupuni o Hawaii (the Hawaiian Kingdom) in order to share Hawaiian history, culture, and issues in Ryukyu. Rob Kijiwara recently organized a petition to the White House about Okinawa that many of us joined him in delivering there on January 7th.

Stand With Okinawa. ndwithokinawa.net/



- Advertisement - click here



U.S. Bases in Okinawa Are a Threat to Freedom click here



The petition click here



- Advertisement -

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.



Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.



Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.



Syndicated by Pacifica Network.



Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!



Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!



Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at http://TalkNationRadio.org



- Advertisement - and at https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks





- Advertisement -

opednews.com



David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online ( more...

David Swanson Social Media Pages:

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

,

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)