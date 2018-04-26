Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Talk Nation Radio: Ray McGovern: Russia and U.S. Senators Want Disarmament, U.S. Media Does Not

4/26/18

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

From Consortium News

Ray McGovern explains how the media, the "blood-drenched arms merchants," and the neocon "crazies" (like national security adviser John Bolton) have thwarted President Trump's fledgling efforts, backed by three Senators, to respond positively to Putin's offer to talk arms control.

Ray also reveals information he's learned from the ground in Syria about how many of those U.S., UK, and French missiles were shot down on April 14 before they reached their Syrian targets; he discusses the buffoonish l'Affaire Skripal with chemicals "of a type developed by Russia;" dismisses drivel from two Johns, McCain and Bolton, about alleged "Russian cyber-attacks" being an "act of war;" and Ray also give us a dose of nostalgia as he sings a bar from "Once in love with Amy."

Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray's duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President's Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan's five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985. In January 2003, Ray co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to "justify" war on Iraq. His website is raymcgovern.com

Total run time: 29:00
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.

You can listen to it above, or click here:

David Swanson interviews Ray McGovern

opednews.com

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

