This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

- Advertisement -

Ray McGovern explains how the media, the "blood-drenched arms merchants," and the neocon "crazies" (like national security adviser John Bolton) have thwarted President Trump's fledgling efforts, backed by three Senators, to respond positively to Putin's offer to talk arms control.

Ray also reveals information he's learned from the ground in Syria about how many of those U.S., UK, and French missiles were shot down on April 14 before they reached their Syrian targets; he discusses the buffoonish l'Affaire Skripal with chemicals "of a type developed by Russia;" dismisses drivel from two Johns, McCain and Bolton, about alleged "Russian cyber-attacks" being an "act of war;" and Ray also give us a dose of nostalgia as he sings a bar from "Once in love with Amy."

Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray's duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President's Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan's five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985. In January 2003, Ray co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to "justify" war on Iraq. His website is raymcgovern.com

- Advertisement -

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

You can listen to it above, or click here:

David Swanson interviews Ray McGovern