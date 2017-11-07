- Advertisement -

This week on Talk Nation Radio: Climate chaos and militarism. We're joined by Nick Buxton, who is the co-editor of an important book called The Secure and the Dispossessed - How the military and corporations are seeking to shape a climate-changed world. Nick Buxton is a communications consultant, working as a publications editor and supporting online learning and support of activist scholar communities for Transnational Institute. He works actively on issues of climate change, militarism and economic justice. He has been based in California since 2008 and prior to that lived in Bolivia for four years.



Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.



Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.



Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.





