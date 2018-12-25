Talk Nation Radio: Leonard Higgins on Extinction Rebeliion

davidswanson.org
(Image by davidswanson.org) Permission Details DMCA
Leonard Higgins is a member of the Extinction Rebellion U.S. National Coordination Team and was a valve turner two years ago, one of a number of activists who took nonviolent action to shut off pipelines. Now new nonviolent actions are underway.
Learn more: http://rebellion.earth
contact xr|AT|extinctionrebellion.usEmail address
Host: David Swanson.
Producer: David Swanson.
Music by Duke Ellington.
Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.
Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.
Syndicated by Pacifica Network.
Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!
Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!
Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at http://TalkNationRadio.org
and at https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks