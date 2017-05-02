- Advertisement -

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/talk-nation-radio-john-washington-we-need-a-whistle-blower-in-us-customs-and-border-protection

John Washington

John Washington is a writer and translator based in Arizona. His most recent translation, A History of Violence, about Central American politics, was published by Verso Books in 2016. He writes regularly for The Nation and In These Times. We discuss his recent articles on U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Nation's appeal for a whistleblower.

Read Washington's articles:

https://www.thenation.com/authors/john-washington

Submit information anonymously:

http://www.thenation.com/tips

Find John Washington on Twitter at @jbwashing

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.



Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks