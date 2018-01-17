- Advertisement -

Jackson Lears is the Board of Governors Professor of History at Rutgers University. Lears is the editor of the journal Raritan: A Quarterly Review. His books include: Something for Nothing: Luck in America and Fables of Abundance: A Cultural History of Advertising in America. He recently wrote an article called "What We Don't Talk about When We Talk about Russian Hacking" for the London Review of Books. Total run time: 29:00 Host: David Swanson. Producer: David Swanson. Music by Duke Ellington. Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive. Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport. Syndicated by Pacifica Network. Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week! Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website! Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at http://TalkNationRadio.org and at https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks