- Advertisement -

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/talk-nation-radio-francis-boyle-on-how-to-impeach-trump



Francis Boyle

(Image by talknationradio.org) Permission Details DMCA

- Advertisement - Francis Boyle is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. Professor Boyle has served as counsel to Bosnia and Herzegovina and to the Provisional Government of the Palestinian Authority. He has represented the Blackfoot Nation, the Nation of Hawaii, and the Lakota Nation. He drafted the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989. And he has been a strong advocate over the years for the proper use of the power of impeachment.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

- Advertisement -

Music by Duke Ellington.

Find this show on Youtube.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

- Advertisement -

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at http://TalkNationRadio.org and at https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks