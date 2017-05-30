- Advertisement -





https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/talk-nation-radio-charlotte-dennett-on-origins-of-us-obsession-with-middle-east.

Charlotte Dennett is an attorney, author, and investigative journalist. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, she became a roving correspondent for The Middle East Sketch in 1973 and a reporter for the Beirut Daily Star. Escaping Lebanon's civil war in 1975, she returned to New York where she met her future husband, author Gerard Colby. They spent the next 18 years researching and writing Thy Will be Done: The Conquest of the Amazon: Nelson Rockefeller and Evangelism in the Age of Oil. She has written for The Nation, The Los Angeles Times, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Huffington Post, and the Vermont Law Journal. In 2010, she authored The People v Bush based on her campaign for Vermont Attorney General with legendary prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi. We discuss her father's role in the U.S. pursuit of Middle Eastern oil just after World War II.



Read:

The New York Times: A Dead Spy, a Daughter's Questions, and the CIA.



The Village Voice: CIA Paranoia and the Lady from Vermont.





