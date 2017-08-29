- Advertisement -



Alice and Lincoln Day

Alice and Lincoln Day have produced an amazing film about the impact of war on the natural environment, which fits perfectly with World Beyond War's upcoming conference on that theme. Scarred Lands and Wounded Lives was produced between 2006 and 2007 in Australia, California, Vermont, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia. The feature-length version premiered at the 2008 DC Environmental Film Festival. Since then, the film has been screened in film festivals throughout the U.S. and some countries overseas, winning 15 awards along the way. A shorter 56-minute version of the film was created that aired nationally on Public Television in 2011 and 2012, and will be screened at the No War 2017 conference in September in Washington DC -- see WorldBeyondWar.org. The film's website is ScarredLandsFilm.com.



Total run time: 29:00





