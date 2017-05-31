Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Talk About Poverty - Taking the Long View

By       Message Larry Butler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58398
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)


The very personal face of poverty
(Image by Steve Grove, Photo Warrior)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"We can have democracy in this country, or we can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few, but we can't have both." - Louis D. Brandeis

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." - Nelson Mandela

"Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth... these are one and the same fight. We must connect the dots between climate change, water scarcity, energy shortages, global health, food security and women's empowerment. Solutions to one problem must be solutions for all." - Ban Ki-moon

Economic inequality - along with poverty - has been a feature of western economic systems since the invention of wealth. And it's been present for more than five hundred years on the North American Continent - we Europeans brought it with us. It's a long-term problem that can only be resolved with a bloody revolution - or long-term solutions and lots of patience.

Western democracies continue to harbor economic inequality. And that most principal of democracies - The United States of America - harbors the most extreme inequality of all. As a representative form of government, it's clearly still a work in progress. If government is really supposed to act in the interests of the people, how can such inequality persist? The answer lies, of course, in the power of big-money interests over our economic policies. Political power reinforces economic power, and economic power reinforces political power. The great American democratic experiment has been hijacked by this vicious cycle. America is now an oligarchy - with a political system effectively ruled by a few economic elites.

That doesn't mean that we should accept inequality as inevitable. But first we'll need to take back our system of government from the oligarchs - the big-money interests. This will require the involvement of every citizen, and every citizen will need to become aware of the key public policies that perpetuate inequality. Through the ballot box, it's still possible - in theory, at least - to elevate equality from an ill-defined ideal to the standard by which citizens are treated and by which laws are enforced. When we've achieved this, we'll see economic inequality decline to much more acceptable levels.

We must decisively reject inequality of all kinds. Oh, sure - individuals differ in their capacity to generate wealth, but that doesn't mean that it should favor the next fifteen generations of offspring. A perfect meritocracy would reward the achievement of every person who can excel at generating wealth without conferring favors to a subsequent generational aristocracy. Generational inequality is a consequence of public policy - a public policy created centuries ago by those who owned and controlled the wealth in the economy.

But turning an oligarchy into a meritocracy will either take a bloody revolution, or it will take time. Long-term solutions - like putting an end to the subsides for capital and the taxes on the employment of labor - may not yield results overnight. But we've tried short-sighted solutions continuously for hundreds of years, and we've proven over and over that they don't work. Giving money to the poor doesn't work. Welfare programs designed to alleviate hunger or to provide shelter keep poor people alive, and that's a good thing - but they do little to address the fundamental causes of inequality and poverty.

So let's take the long view. Let's learn awareness of those cues of inequality we're acting out in front of our own kids, and then adjust our own attitudes. Let's learn to recognize those musty statutes of public policy that promote and perpetuate generational inequality by design, and then demand that they be changed. And finally, let's offer the hand of affirmative action to elevate those communities and individuals victimized by centuries of repression. Our country depends on it.

Equality!

Our glorious Land to-day,
'Neath Education's sway
Soars upward still.
Its hills of learning fair
Whose bounties all may share,
behold them everywher
On vale and hill!

- Samuel F. Smith

Excerpted from Talk About Poverty - A Meal for Your Story by Larry Judson Butler

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Years ago I made a decision to commit to a life of business management. After thirty five years as a small business consultant, CFO, and university educator specializing in quantitative business and economic modeling, everything changed. A (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Myth of Liberal Media Bias

Social Darwinism and Fox Republicans

Myth #17: We're Number One!

To Kill Our Elders

POVERTY -- What the Right Gets Right, the Left Gets Wrong, and We All Ignore

Lies, Obamacare, and Damn Lies

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 