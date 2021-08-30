 
 
Taliban takeover a major diplomatic setback for Indian interests in Afghanistan

The Taliban's return to power two weeks ago has caused a major diplomatic setback for India, with the South Asian giant now one of the region's "most disadvantaged" players, Al Jazeera Sunday quoted analysts as saying.

President Ashraf Ghani, with whom New Delhi had cultivated a close relationship, fled the country as the Taliban surrounded the capital, Kabul.

The sudden collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul on August 15 precipitated an unprecedented exodus of diplomats, foreign-aid workers and Afghans who worked for Western countries and feared reprisals from the Taliban. India was among the nations that closed their missions in Afghanistan and brought back their staff and citizens.

New Delhi invested $3billion in development projects, offered scholarships to Afghan students, and helped construct the parliament building at a cost of $90 million, earning huge goodwill in the country of 38 million.

Last year, during the 2020 Afghanistan Conference, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said no part of Afghanistan was "untouched" by the "400-plus projects" that India had undertaken in all 34 provinces of the country.

Bilateral trade between the two countries had also increased significantly over the years and reached $1.5bn in 2019-2020.

India, which sees the Taliban as a proxy of its archrival Pakistan, had maintained close ties with the Northern Alliance, which defeated the Afghan armed group in 2001 with the help of the US-led NATO forces, Al Jazeera said.

"India has gone from being Kabul's closest regional partner to one of the region's most disadvantaged players in an Afghanistan context," Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia program at the US-based Wilson Center, told Al Jazeera.

Kugelman said two factors went against New Delhi: "India's reluctance to reach out to the Taliban until it was too late, and an ill-fated Afghan reconciliation process with a deep Pakistani footprint, owing to its ties to the Taliban."

"The Taliban takeover delivers a body blow to India's strategic interests," said Kugelman. "Afghanistan will now have a pro-Pakistan government, and this will give Pakistan and India's other key rival, China - Pakistan's close friend - an opportunity to play more of a role in Afghanistan. There will also be security risks, because the Taliban takeover will galvanize regional militants, including anti-India terror groups."

Echoing similar sentiments, Happymon Jacob from New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: "I think India seems to be out of the game in Afghanistan." He told Al Jazeera in the last 20 years India played a positive role in Afghanistan, but at present India's diplomacy was almost "non-existent" in the country and its stakes have "dramatically decreased".

India has been wary of the Taliban, given its proximity to Pakistan's military-spy agency the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), while Islamabad has accused New Delhi of using Afghan soil to "carrying out terror activities".

Indian Intel sees ISIS-K a threat to India too

The ISIS unit believed to be behind Thursday's deadly Kabul bombings have India in their crosshairs with establishing the rule of their caliphate are among lofty ideological goals, sources in the Indian intelligence community have told NDTV.

According to the government sources, having secured a solid foothold in Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan, also known as IS-K or ISIS-K, hopes to "export jihad to Central Asia and later in India".

They said young people from Kerala and Mumbai have joined ISIS and the violent group finds significant traction among radicalized individuals.

