OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/2/21

Taliban reportedly deliver American military hardware to Iran

An Afghan channel on Telegram Wednesday monitored pictures of a number of tanks and military vehicles belonging to the Afghan government in Tehran. Meanwhile, photos were published on the Twitter page of the Semnan-Garmsar Police Station in northern Iran, showing a large number of American Humvee armored vehicles being transported by an Iranian army truck from Afghanistan to Iran, the Saudi media Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

Al Arabiya quoted the Persian-speaking Farda radio as saying that the American Humvee (Hummer H1) is a multi-purpose military vehicle with high maneuverability that was originally designed and manufactured for the US Army and is now used by the armies of some other countries.

It is not clear how the US Humvee armored vehicles were transported from Afghanistan to Iran.

No further details were revealed about the type and quantity of vehicles and equipment transferred to Iran and their final destination, and officials in Iran have not yet commented on these reports, Al Arabiya said.

Meanwhile, Iran International reported Wednesday that reports and images on social media received from Iran indicate that tanks and military vehicles which belonged to the Afghan army were seen in Tehran and other parts of Iran.

Photos have emerged showing armored Humvees being transported from the eastern parts of the country toward Tehran, on the Semnan-Garmsar road, Iran International said.

Iran had promised to resume fuel deliveries to Afghanistan last week, which the Taliban need to prevent a collapse in the economy. Tehran has adopted a friendly posture toward the Taliban, unlike past relations which were marked by tensions, according to Iran International.

Iranian officials have not yet reacted to the news. However, if Iran has made a deal with the Taliban to receive some of the American military hardware given to the Afghan army or left behind, it would claim a big victory against the United States, Iran International said adding:

The reports received so far are brief and there is no information about the kind and quantity of hardware delivered to Iran.

Kam Air aircraft

On August 25, a spokesperson for Iran's aviation authority officially announced that a number of Afghan Kamair aircraft had been transferred to Iran, according to Al Arabiya.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 
