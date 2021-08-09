Taliban advancing on third provincial capital after capturing two strategic towns

Afghan forces and the Taliban are fighting fiercely in the center of the northern provincial capital of Kunduz. It follows significant gains made by the militants in the past few days. The Taliban entered the northern city of Kunduz on Sunday. The Taliban's advance on the provincial capital comes after two provincial capitals fell to the militants in the past two days, Deutsche Welle reported.





Afghan forces and the Taliban were fighting fiercely Sunday in the center of Kunduz, officials and a correspondent for the news agency AFP reported. "Fierce street-to-street fighting is ongoing in different parts of the city. Some security forces have retreated towards the airport," Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, told AFP.

The Taliban tweeted that the "Mujahideen have reached the city's central roundabout."

The Taliban have seized a large number of armored vehicles, vehicles, weapons and military equipment, the Taliban said.

"The Mujahideen continue to advance rapidly towards the state headquarters, the airport and the rest of the government's centers and facilities," the Taliban added.

Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum

The Taliban seized the northern city of Sheberghan on Saturday. Sheberghan is the capital of Jowzjan Province and is home to Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum.

Dostum, who is allied with the United States, said he is calling for reinforcements from the Afghan government, according to DW. Kabul-based journalist Franz Marty told DW it's likely that Dostum's forces will wage a "counteroperation" in the coming days.

