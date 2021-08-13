Taliban Falsely Called an Insurgency! Taliban WAS the Government of Afghanistan When USA Invaded in 2001

Taliban WAS the Government of Afghanistan for 4 Years When USA Invaded & Put in a Drug Lord Regime and For 20 Years the Taliban Continued To Govern Half of Afghanistan Outside the Cities and Coalition Military Bases
Chronology:
1978, Afghani King overthrown. Popular women liberating Socialist gov. installed in Kabul.
July,1979, Prez Carter secretly funds its overthrow by fundamentalist war lords.
December,1979, Soviet military comes to Kabul's aid.
CIA invites bin Ladin et al.
1988 bin Ladin organizes al Qai'da
1988-89 Soviets withdraw.
1992 Kabul gov. falls. US backed war lords civil war.
1996 Taliban gov.
2001 US invades.
