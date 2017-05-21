

Whatta great guy! Did I say great, really great, I'll tell you actually truly great. (Authentic Trumpeze!).

Within less than 24 hours after arrival in Saudi Land, and despite all that chatter re ethics and other meaningless stuff back in tha gud ol' Hew Ess o' Ay (a really great country) our Prez signs a $110 Billion weapons contract with the Saudis (another really great country, not as great as ours, but still very great).

Meanwhile back in the homeland, another poll comparing the relative quality of 11 nations' medical care is published ranking our great country 11th out of those 11. Looking at the positive side, this in an improvement since a previous poll of more nations ranked the U.S. 37th "best" in the whole world.

And moreover one must consider priorities, e.g. we rank Number 1, that's Number 1, First, Number 1 in the production and sales of the tools of death and mass destruction. Hey, we gotta consider the priorities. And hey, healthcare isn't really a very high one when you consider that we could wipe out all of those higher ranking medical-care braggarts in less than 24 hours. So we need to consider what priority has priority, like priority-wise, and get off that Sanders and Clinton stuff, those losers, yeah they lost, just losers. And stand by for another really great contract in the next great county to be visited!

For the latest great medical-care rankings, really great ones, click:

