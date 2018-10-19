 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Tales from future pasts: Musings on Time Travel

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1   Interesting 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 10/19/18

Become a Fan
  (79 fans)
From flickr.com: Time travelling strobist {MID-319470}
Time travelling strobist
(Image by MAGIC PASSION * PHOTOGRAPHY *)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

An article on the possibility of Time Travel in the popular Next Big Future Science and Technology blog entitled "Quantum mechanics time travel indicates no grandfather paradox" got me to thinking about my interpretation of the Grandfather Paradox, and Time Travel in general.

If you don't know what the Grandfather paradox is, I suggest you watch this brief video on Time Travel at the bottom of the article, or here. Don't worry, I'll wait until you come back

Good, you're back now. I knew you would be...or...did I? Hmm..

- Advertisement -

Anyway, there's a there's a third option to the first option, the Consistency option that says you can never change time, or the second option, the Grandfather paradox, which doesn't really explain anything because, well, it's a paradox.

First of all, ANYONE who traveled back in time would alter the past. Even if all they did is pop up in the woods apart from humanity, and then never ate, drank, or sought shelter, when they quickly died, they would become food for some animal and thereby alter the timeline of that animal. Why do we think that only alterations to human timelines matter? Why do we think that only things that are recorded in history, public or personal, matter?

So, anyone who travels back in time would alter events, even if they are never recorded.

- Advertisement -

They would also create a new timeline, slightly different, to moderately different if they, say, killed their own grandfather, to majorly different if they killed Hitler in 1932.

And this is why we never hear about them.

Since the timeline has been altered, subsequent events unfold elsewhen, and any time traveler's past and subsequent future would not be OUR past.

In those other timelines, there may indeed be records of time travelers in the past, if they did something noteworthy enough to record, but it would have to be understood that whatever they did, they had first started out from elsewhen in A future, just not the future of those who recorded that history. That future was elsewhen.

Got that? Have I changed the future? Of course, in some small way, everything we do always does.

Those are my thoughts, recorded for some unknown, and unknowable, future. Because whether we travel into the future the normal way, or travel near the speed of light to get there faster, it is still unknowable TODAY, so that future still exists in myriad ways, unpredictable, though there may be probabilities. This means free will does exist, at least within the present limits of our brain capacity to exercise it and to act upon our thoughts. We can imagine flying like a bird, but we cannot actually fly like a bird; multitudes of people have tragically died under such a delusion that they could.

- Advertisement -

But Time Travel? Come on, that's a wrap...or is it?

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1   Interesting 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 