Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Take a Break From the Depressing. Swarming Starlings ... Mesmerizing

Let us all not become depressed reading all we wish were different. All of it put together is depressing me, and at least a couple of others here at OpEd that I know as well.

Take a break and watch beautiful starling symphonies painting transforming mosaics in the sky. I watched several and picked these two. There are many more online.


Amazing Starlings Murmuration Before sunset in winter the starlings swarm over the city of Rome. It is amazing to watch the birds in flight. Swarms act like one being.
You won't believe this INCREDIBLE Starling murmuration!!! The flight of starlings, a hypnotic acrobatic display of swooping and diving in unison and then landing which is simply breathtaking to witness. How they fly ...
I am a dull and simple lad Can not tell water from champagne

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
(Member since Jan 31, 2008)
  New Content

Right now, I would be happy to watch starlings all day. There are a lot of other swarming videos online of swarming starlings dancing gracefully in the sky.

Submitted on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:44:40 AM

(Member since Jun 5, 2005)
Comment by Rob Kall:

amen!

Submitted on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:44:58 AM

