

Taiwan Marionette

About Taiwan Isle the American stance,

Is labled "confused," a lambada dance.

Would Uncle Sam charge if the Chinese attacked?

The White House ain't clear, not in answer or fact,

Joe saying yes his team's now walking back,

Denying it all through shill, pol and flak.

.

They say what the prez said wasn't really a yes,

More of a chance or situational guess.

A lot would depend on what bombs and technique,

On how many troops, on the day of the week,

Yes if it's this, a big fat no if it's that,

Nuanced from tiger to courageous doormat.

.

And false is the rumor Joe understood not,

Or misspoke, conflated or gave in to free thought,

Or reversed his stance on the fly for a lark,

Was thinking out loud as he strolled in the park.

Our Biden's quite aware that he's quite aware:

Woe is the chump who plans to hand him a dare.

.

Fact: he thought the question referred to San Juan,

(From a hack whose mouth saws hither and yon),

And replied "Absolutely" to its defense,

As any prez would do and damn the expense,

Lest the Chinese think we've forgotten P.R.,

And snatch it away like a kid's candy bar.

.

Underestimate Joe is what all fools do,

The list of them's long whom he's left black and blue,

He's on to our enemies and most of our friends,

And in our defense, his means justifies ends,

So don't mess with old Joe, but do him a fav':

When asking a question, don't mumble or rave.

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

