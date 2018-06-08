Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Taiwan Civil Government delegation was invited to attend Trump inauguration

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/8/18

Author 3874

Julian Lin holding a handful of Trump Inauguration tickets
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The arrests in Taiwan last month of Taiwan Civil Government leaders for alleged political fraud has opened a door on an intensive effort by the organization to promote themselves as the go-to group for information about Taiwan. The now controversial TCG was less so in January 2017, when the invitation to attend Donald Trump's inauguration was sent out. A delegation flew in from Taipei headed by Julian Lin, wife of TCG founder Roger Lin.

Both Julian and Roger Lin are currently doing hard time in solitary confinement, held without bail, and incommunicado without visitors. Prosecutors of the exiled Republic of China, opposed by TCG, are now examining sixty boxes of files and computers seized from TCG on May 10 in a midnight raid. The Lins and five others are accused of conducting a financial scam based on political ideology.

- Advertisement -

While the TCG delegation was in Washington to celebrate Trump's presidency they sponsored POLITICO's Inauguration Hub, a drop-in site for the movers and shakers described as a "networking lounge." In May 2017, at the POLITICO Powerlist reception, also sponsored by TCG, Julian Lin said it was time for a new relationship with Taiwan under the new Trump Administration.

Taiwan's longstanding unresolved international status since the end of World War II has left the exiled Republic of China government, installed by the United States as a caretaker regime, conflicted and confused about the island's future. The official policy of the United States is to maintain the "strategic ambiguity" and oppose independence in the face of the People's Republic of China's claims on the island.

- Advertisement -

A growing assortment of Taiwanese independence groups are gaining in strength but few can equal the effort and funding that Taiwan Civil Government has put forth. However, the TCG goal is not immediate independence but instead a US expulsion of the ROC and installation of a transitional government until a referendum, free of ROC control, can be held.

TCG was in structure a government in-waiting. Should future events bring the United States military into Taiwan for whatever reason, the group's intention was to be first in line when Army civil affairs officers looked for an interim government. Although the notion seems unlikely, the pro-American slant of the group may have developed enough pull at the Trump White House to keep the vision alive.

The fraud arrests and ongoing investigation by ROC prosecutors have sealed lips in Washington and Taiwan. If ever a political story required reading between the lines, it is the curious tale of Taiwan Civil Government.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer living in Belize. Richardson writes about Taiwan foreign policy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Black Panther Party. Richardson was Ralph Nader's ballot access manager during the 2004 and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 116 articles, 26 quicklinks, 87 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Taiwan Civil Government cut a wide swath through Washington

Submitted on Friday, Jun 8, 2018 at 5:40:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 