TV SERIES REVIEW: Mr. Robot

I've yet to come across a network that hasn't been breached. It's like having an invisible man in your room, going through your filing cabinets.

The piece tells us that Henry's "agents used to alert dozens of companies and private institutions about breaches every week, with Chinese hackers the most common suspects." Hmm. This sounded familiar to me. It recalled Kevin Mandia's appearance before the Permanent Select Committee On Intelligence U.S. House Of Representatives in October 2011. There he told members of Congress:

In fact, in over 90% of the cases we have responded to, Government notification was required to alert the company that a security breach was underway. In our last 50 incidents, 48 of the victim companies learned they were breached from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Defense or some other third party.

So, in short, the government essentially has eyes on every MAC port address on the Internet. This should no longer seem shocking because it's what Ed Snowden revealed to us all in 2013. What surprised me was, back in 2011, Mandiant related an anecdote whereby a 'notifier' slid company secrets in a folder across to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company to impress him. It did. But the important thing to note here is that, surely, Colonial's Internet-facing port was being monitored by the government -- unless Mandia and Henry were lying above. Mandiant and CrowdStrike were also part of the alleged 2016 DNC hack by Russians. Then, CrowdStrike had the lead, and eventually reported to the Muller investigation. A couple of interesting coincidences here: As mentioned above, Shawn Henry was head of FBI global security -- during Mueller's directorship there; so they knew each other well. And another CrowdStrike executive, President/CEO and co-founder George Kurtz, started out in the biz with Kevin Mandia cybersecurity years earlier at a cybersecurity company called Foundstone, which had to shut down after the company's reputation was destroyed -- see Fortune magazine's expose: "The Two Faces of Foundstone A leading computer-security company is accused of software piracy." Presumably, in a deft attempt to draw attention away from their work with the Intelligence Community (IC) and its two decades-long domestic function as a propaganda engine, the reported breach of SolarWinds that Kevin Mandia (as CEO of FireEye) mea culpa-ed, was called by TechCrunch, "a nightmare scenario." Mandia had recommended SolarWinds to dozens of Fortune 500 companies and federal agencies, including the NSA, even with its backdoor built in. Sounds like those Foundstone days all over again. One also recalls StellarWind, which was the NSA's illegal damn hoovering of American metadata from telephone companies that the NYT quashed in October 2004, just before the election, that might have saved us from four more years of Bush. The way it worked, the NSA would pass on "leads" to the FBI, who were then supposed to follow-up. This caused resentment, and some FBI execs weren't happy with the arrangement, including James Comey, although it's not entirely clear what his objections were at the time:

What exactly STELLARWIND did has never been disclosed in an unclassified form. Which parts of it did Comey approve? Which did he shut down? What became of the programs when the crisis passed and Comey, now Obama's expected nominee for FBI director, returned to private life?

But Stellarwind proved to be the tip of the iceberg that inspired and outraged Ed Snowden, leading to his run and revelations. With diminishing money at MSM newspapers being spent on investigative journalism and long-form reports, more and more journalists under deadline pressure in constantly downsizing staff rooms count and trust the often-unnamed voices of authority that act as sources for their pieces. This is slippery-slope territory. It corrupts the practice of journalism, which, in politics, is to Keep the Bastards Honest and Accountable.

But all of that said, believe it or not, this is supposed to be a review of the crime drama and thriller TV series Mr. Robot. If I caught up in the complexity and machinations of connecting dots before reviewing the series, it's to remind the reader of how difficult it is to understand these issues, which are by nature largely classified and shelled and lost in a series of Kansas City shuffles. But also, these issues, and how to respond to them, in our busy, hive-minded era, are at the heart of the series. It's easy to draw parallels between the ransomware attack at Colonial Pipeline, its insidious intentions and motivations, and the activity that principal characters of the TV series get up to in Mr. Robot. It's good to have a real-life reference point for the kinds of activities that occur in the series. Mr. Robot is an Emmy-nominated four-season series that ran on the USA Network from 2015-19. It ended up with an IMDB rating of 8.5. It was created by Sam Esmail. It starred Rami Malek (Elliot Alderson), Christian Slater (Mr. Robot), Carly Chaikin (Darlene), Martin Wallströ, (Tyrell Wellick), Portia Doubleday (Angela Moss), Michael Cristofer (Phillip Price), Grace Gummer (Dominique DiPierro), and BD Wong (Whiterose). Slater has been around for a while and stars in one of my favorite films, Heathers (1988). And Malek gave an Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). Most recently he's starred in the apocalyptic thriller series Black Out, which tells of the events that take place after a nationwide power-grid outage that brings civilization to a halt. Mr. Robot takes place in a contemporary America that hasn't yet realized that it's fallen into a post-apocalyptic funk. Or at least that's what the viewer is led to believe to begin with as s/he is voice-over narrated by Elliot Alderson, a programmer/hacktivist who may or may not have a mental illness. It depends on where you see yourself vis-a-vis Scottish anti-psychiatrist R.D. Laing's oft-quoted observations that

"Insanity -- a perfectly rational adjustment to an insane world" and "The condition of alienation, of being asleep, of being unconscious, of being out of one's mind, is the condition of the normal man."

The Mr. Robot referred to in the series is a figment of Elliot's disturbed imagination, perhaps a reaction-formation to a traumatic childhood event (in this case, of falling or having been pushed out a second-story window). In Jungian terms, this is, of course, the Wound that wakes our hero to his journey ahead to find himself. Mr. Robot may or may not be his father, Darlene may or not be his alert, Angela Moss may or may not be his girlfriend, and Whiterose may or may not be the flaming a**hole he seems. In simple terms, and without giving much away, Elliot is seemingly Woke in a world brimming with signifiers, tropes, memes, symbols and information streams that linguistically cryptic; as a hacker, Elliot is at home in the underlying cryptic world where hackers manipulate the world's sub-liminal reality. He is a member of a group called fsociety that finds itself up against the Evil Corporation that, like Amazon. seems to control a greater and greater portion of the world day by day. There is a 'conspiracy theorist' urgency to "bring down" the evil before it swallows up the world and with it human consciousness. Nietzsche announced that God was dead more than 100 years ago. On the continuum between Beast and Ubermensch, modern man was taking a giant step toward freedom by killing God and taking control of his own fate. The Question is: Can he manage alone? Or is s/he inevitably bound, as Voltaire suggested, to invent a God to rein in the passions and violent impulses? This is the milieu of Elliot's world. Episode one opens with quotes:

"Our democracy has been hacked. The operating system has been taken over and turned to uses that are somewhat different than the ones our founders intended to emerge." - Al Gore, 2013 "Give a man a gun, and he can rob a bank. Give a man a bank, and he can rob the world." - Internet Meme, c. 2011