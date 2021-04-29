 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

TV Review: A Farewell to 'Great Men'

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments, In Series: TV Series Reviews
Author 517692
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Hawkins
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Hemingway
Hemingway
(Image by plagal)   Details   DMCA
A Farewell to 'Great Men'

by John Kendall Hawkins

"Why do you read this trash? It is inflated trash, Hemingway. By a dead man."

"I like to see what they are writing," I said. "And it keeps my mind off me doing it."

- Gertrude Stein and Ernest Hemingway, "Une Ge'ne'ration Perdue," A Moveable Feast

Review: Hemingway: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, PBS

I was reading (and watching) a hit piece in the New Yorker today that takes the NRA's Wayne LaPierre to task for botching an elephant kill in Botswana eight years ago. "The Secret Footage of the N.R.A. Chief's Botched Elephant Hunt" includes video of the fatal shots; it's nasty stuff, trophy-hunting endangered animals, and when I read that LaPierre's wife, Susan, cuts off the elephant's tail ("Oh, it's like a fish almost, with the center cartilage," she says in the piece) to mark the beast as their kill, it has an anachronistic feel -- and there's nothing romantic about it. When I read that the elephant's front feet were eventually made into stools for the den, I was disgusted that such ostentatious egotism still has legs.

Apparently, Mike Spies, the article's author and senior writer for the anti-gun online journal, The Trace, was trying to show LaPierre what it's like to be taken down by a boom-gun. Spies, the bush sniper, hits point-blank, right between LaPierre's running lights. Like the elephant in the piece, who wasn't looking for trouble, LaPierre goes down in a heap. BOOM: By Spies account, the head of the NRA is an incompetent boob, a fumble-thumbs with guns, who misses the kill spot repeatedly at close range; even the old bull seems to look up with one dying eye in wonder. BOOM: Good heavens! the comfortably middle class New Yorker seems to opine, you drove your organization into bankruptcy! Of course, had LaPierre not missed his mark (or had he discovered he was being secretly filmed and executed the cameraman on the spot), we never would have seen the snuff film or read the hit piece.

You come away feeling that New Yorker, using Spies Trace blog entry wholesale for the piece, has an agenda: Gun control pressure is in the air; Biden's feeling it like a prostate problem. Guns on the loose in America now number in excess of 400,000,000, so that concern is understandable. But the piece got me thinking. Recently, I finished watching the three-part, six-hour PBS mini-seriesHemingway, a Ken Burns and Lynn Novick production. And I'll tell you, suddenly I felt like Joan Baez in that old song "Diamonds and Rust" where she answers the phone and she'll be damned, there comes that voice of Dylan again from "a couple of light years ago." (For the record, it didn't seem to faze Dylan; he hooked up with his old lover shortly thereafter for the Rolling Thunder Revue Tour -- the ever-relevant Woody Guthrie number, "Deportee," a highlight of their mike-sharing.) Except this time, it's me not Baez, and I find myself considering Hemingway again for the first time in 'a light year.'

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Hawkins Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "TV Series Reviews"

Black Like You: Life As A Horror Movie (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/04/2021
Torture & 9/11 (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 05/22/2009
View All 3 Articles in "TV Series Reviews"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Chicago 7: Counter Cultural Learnings of America for Make Money Glorious Nation of Post-Truthvaluestan

Assange: "Send Him Back" to Australia

Trump's Coy Mystery: The Kiss of Death

DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead

The Fall or Dive of Sydney Gottlieb and Company

Crusoe 300: The Myth of the Rugged Individualist

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 