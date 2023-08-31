 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News

TRUMPISM vs THE CHRISTIAN BRAND

By Irene Fowler (Page 1 of 4 pages)
(Image by Pixabay: Alexas_Fotos)

Many ardent, vociferous,Trump acolytes and apologists, are leading figures within the US evangelical movement. They are quick to erroneously claim that Trump shares their Christian values, and are just as quick, to criticize those who would dare to suggest otherwise. We must avoid any hint of arrogance or condemnation in shedding light on the prevailing, wilful blindness, rather, it behooves us to speak the plain, unadulterated truth fearlessly. To wit, current trends point to the inescapable conclusion, that the faith movement is on the slippery-slope of apostasy.

The Apostle Paul averred: ''I bear on my body the brand-marks of Jesus." Galatians 6: 17 (NIV) As someone who prides himself on being a branding guru, Trump is fully cognizant of the importance of acquiring, and zealously representing the imprimatur of a brand. Trump, however fails dismally, to project basic Christian principles and truths, whilst his public actions openly mock and are in direct opposition to the core tenets of the faith. Trump does not bear on his body, the "brand-marks" of my Saviour Jesus Christ.

A case in point is the well-founded allegation, that during his presidential term,Trump told more than 30,000 lies.

This depraved, lawless conduct is more in sync with the modus-operandi of the adversary, of whom Christ said: ''When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.'' John 8:44(NIV)

The bible contains accounts of disparate individuals, who after an encounter with Christ underwent a radical change of heart and became true followers of Christ. Examples include Mary Magdalene, a scarlet woman, and Nicodemus, a professorial religious leader. Similarly, the eleven disciples, all, from varied backgrounds, metamorphosed into intrepid, close intimates of the Messiah. To a person, they left behind their diverse livelihoods to follow His peripatetic ministry, risking their lives to spread the good news.

What are some key brand marks of Christianity that accompany a change of heart?

Awareness of sins and the need for forgiveness

"If we claim to be without sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us."- 1 John: 8-10 (NIV)

A Hunger and thirst for righteousness

King David, the man after God's own heart passionately encapsulates the yearning for an ever-closer bond with God. He declares ''As the deer pants for the streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God.'' Psalm 42:1(NIV) Because God hates sin, David further states: ''Create in me a clean heart, O God."- Psalm 51:10 (KJV) The gravitation towards righteousness, and away from the sordid and wicked, undergirds the hearts of true followers of Christ.

Irene Fowler

Nigerian International lawyer (LL.M Harvard),based in Lagos, Nigeria. My career spans the United Nations Geneva, Switzerland (World Health Organization, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), Nigerian energy sector(Shell Petroleum
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

I'm doing what can to try and turn at least a couple of the battle ground states and South against him. I don't want his finger near the button again. I ask, what happens when its understood the 1-6-21 riot on Capital was when Tents of a Royal Pavilion were pitched against the beautiful holy mountain at appointed times of Daniel 11:45-40? A man out in Eureka told me about that verse out in Eureka of 2005 trip. Since Libya and Egypt erupted my eyes were on Ethiopia (Has been boiling.) making 3 out of 3 of them times, without ever realizing what the beautiful holy mountain could have been? Was in mild trauma for a few days after 1-6-21. Then at Therapist it came out, "They got bragging rights for throwing down Babylon (DC out to control world when can't control itself.) with violence in one hour." Though, will add for all the wrong reasons.I hope can do enough for him not to win the South, bringing both him and Religious Right to their knees.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:12:04 AM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
The world has every reason to fear the boundless capacity for wrongdoing/ruin/suffering that Trump represents. Furthermore, domestically, he has co-opted the leaderdhip and a wide swath of a major world religion, as his staunch allies.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:48:06 AM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

Am reminded of The Door's Riders on the Storm. Lets not give this man a ride.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:58:23 AM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Dear Irene,

I appreciate the gist and many of the specifics you have cited. You have laid out the realities with great clarity.

A relatively minor point: you appear to be misinformed re- Mary of Magdala. The versions of both Jesus and Mary in the Bible have been superseded by the discoveries of the Nag Hammadi gospels - parchments found hidden in jars in the Egyptian desert. Patriarchy distorted the story of Mary...and was the way of the times (as it is today).

Jean-Ives Leloup, a French orthodox Christian monk has translated and provided commentary on these texts from the Coptic. The Gospel of Mary Magdalene was one of these and was published in 1997 by Leloup.

Do you have the courage to explore these works? This is relevant due to the fact that the four Gospels in the Bible are a very mixed bag. On the one hand, Yeshua (Joshua/Jesus) does show himself to likely be a fully enlightened soul. On the other hand, the Gospels were written in the context of growing Christianity from a cult to a major force in the midst of the Roman occupation. In this sense there is much in the traditional Gospels that is political in nature.

Some of the material in the Biblical texts was offered at an angle by people not so different from Trump. Naturally, you are free to hold on to what you know and gives you comfort...and you are also free to discover a fresh, alive perspective on Jesus and his time. By not doing the latter you unknowingly run the danger of resonating with Trump's followers.

Yes, as is my wont, I am challenging you to move beyond your comfort zone, so that you can become a purer servant of God, humanity, and the Biosphere. I believe this is who you truly are and can be.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 11:45:51 AM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Blair, thanks for your insights. I stand challenged to inquire into the matters you raised. Cheers

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 1:28:43 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Dear Irene,

I see Leloup as an advanced soul himself - a relatively pure being who holds a vivid and deep understanding of Jesus and his times.

His other books (translation and commentary on the Hag Hamadi scrolls) include: The Sacred Embrace of Jesus and Mary, Judas and Jesus - Two Faces of a Single Revelation, The Gospel of Thomas and The Gospel of Philip.

His book, Compassion and Meditation - The Spiritual Dynamic of Buddhism and Christianity contains many revelatory understandings, which I believe can help us evolve.

I see Leloup as a fine and humble teacher who has been carefully guided by his own teachers.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 2:07:56 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Irene,

I thought you may appreciate this quote from Jack Kornfield:

"As one matures in spiritual life, one becomes more comfortable with paradox, more appreciative of life's ambiguities, its many levels and inherent conflicts.

"One develops a sense of life's irony, metaphor, and humor and a capacity to embrace the Whole, with its beauty and outrageousness, in the graciousness of the heart.

"With spiritual maturity our capacity to open, to forgive, to let go, grow deeper. In this comes a natural easing of our difficulties. and the capacity to come back to a joyful and easeful rest."

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 9:47:38 PM

Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009)
You took the words right out of my mouth Irene. You completely described Trump to a tee. It is really revealing how "Christian's" support of Trump is. It reveals that they do not really understand Christianity at all, but rather are more interested in the economy,etc. We all fall short of the glory of God, but Trump isn't even close. I would say he is very much an anti-Christ. Trump just plays the sheep for his own political benefit.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 3:33:23 PM

Irene Fowler

(Member since Sep 24, 2019)
Hello Robert its been quite a while. Unfortunately, Trump and his enablers are ready to burn it all down. (Just like Putin) We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.

Sincere regards

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 31, 2023 at 5:11:17 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Robert,

I appreciate what you are saying, and agree, that if we were looking for a facsimile of the Anti-Christ, Trump would fit the bill.

What also seems to be the case is that many "Christians" have gotten on board and in fact, are aligning themselves with the A-C. energy.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 11:16:43 AM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

As the Stones sing, "If you meet me have some sympathy and some taste." 1-6-21 times make things add up to me. Hopefully he loses big and it humbles him.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 1, 2023 at 1:35:20 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Michael,

Thank you. With all due respect, I can't help but find your comment naive.

Trump shows all the signs of having a diagnosis of being a "malignant narcissist." His character disorder appears to be so rigid and fixed that barring a massive miracle - he will die with the same suit of clothes (his character) that he wears now.

The amazing Stephen Johnson wrote a book titled: Characterological Transformation: The Hard Work Miracle. But that transformation depends on someone engaging in psychotherapy week after week, and if necessary, year after year, no matter how painful the process may be.

Many of these folks won't even step in the door of a therapist's office; due to their defense of projection (and their narcissism), the problem is never within them. It always shows up (to them) as someone else.

Trump would need to face himself, his early childhood traumas, and how he became so twisted. Scott Peck's People of the Lie provides a good summary of how psychological processes and evil intertwine.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 2:30:21 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
The "Malignant Narcissist"? Watch what people DO

Guardian Feb 2016

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 5:03:54 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Thanks Mary Elizabeth,

I looked at the article you cited.

I agree that what is key is that we look at what these people do.

Yet, we need to also be able to hear what they say. As the article notes:

Trump stated he will bring in 'a lot worse than waterboarding.'

The man is chock-a-block full of hate, cruelty, and sadism.

What remains a fascinating mystery is why so many supporters can't see an obvious reality and turn away. This says something critical about a significant portion of the American psyche.

Submitted on Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 12:51:27 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

It was only hopefully. Having heard a rebel yell of the Guthrie Girls, "No human gets left behind." A man out of no where in Eureka, down by Boardwalk and the River mentioned Daniel 11:45-40 to me. Why he thought it would mean anything to me I do not know. I didn't take the card he offered to hand me. Often have wished I did. I hadn't seen the beautiful holy mountain part (Yes infested.) of those appointed times until after 1-6-21 riot on Capital. I had seen Egypt and Libya erupt, and been wondering about Ethiopia (Is boiling.) to follow suit, making 3 out of 3 of the times. I have great hope for those with insight (Who I believe will be many Rockers whose power has been trampled in Daniel 12:7, to shine brightly building Brotherhood on TV Clouds of Heaven. Too me, the Peace, Freedom, Brotherhood Peace Dreams, Rock helped unite a Generation on in the 60s, is the fulfillment of the good news of the gospel. Those dreams have always been down inside man, Rock and MLK helped unite a Generation on them.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 6:22:34 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

That was in 2005 in Eureka. There are people who know about these times. I could only guess where he came from. Had been at Mission for 2 weeks and had enough slop with law preached to down on luck.Hadn't said thin about anything there. South in Sonoma County knows story well.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 9:15:19 PM

Mary Elizabeth

(Member since Sep 27, 2020)
When Trump announced his run for president, this Advocate article was censored/removed for a while. Then it returned, with edits and disparaging comments.

When you are told by authorities what you should believe, do you comply without questioning?

Advocate 2015 Trump Defends gays and Mexicans

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 2, 2023 at 5:09:22 PM

