 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 9 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/10/23

T'is The Season To Vomit

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   7 comments
Message Mark Sashine
Become a Fan
  (58 fans)

Hypocrisy is the part of the American national biology. All people born in the US are born hypocrites. All people coming to live in the US are learning to become ones. The essence of that hypocrisy is formulated by the Dostoevsky's Law:

- You know what? Even a criminal can retain a sense of honor, but here (in the West- MS) we have a lot of honest people who lost the sense of honor and they commit disgusting things out of the goodness of their hearts.

Committing disgusting things while feeling good about thyself is hypocrisy. People in the US clearly take a cake on the subject.

Biden supports the Ukrainian Nazi government and genocide in Gaza. He certainly feels very good about himself and the only thing he regrets maybe would be to have such a nincompoop son.

Trump lies all the time. He lies and cheats and betrays everyone up to his own country. But he certainly feels good about himself; we can see it by our own eyes.

The two morons above are our choice for the President of the US.

All the reports by the mainstream media, including the opinion pieces, are definitely written by extremely ignorant, cowardly and stupid people, who are also self - righteous and full of sh*t. Eat your checkers; that feature does not discriminate between liberals and conservatives. Ignorance is a demonic possession.

The lawmakers passing resolutions on abortions and/or on antisemitism - are profoundly stupid. But they are also feeling good about themselves. None of them feels otherwise. That makes them evil beyond redemption. We, the people of the US, had sold our freedom for the lentil soup to the coven of malicious morons. And we feel good about ourselves. That's the bottom line.

I am not watching the news anymore because I am afraid to vomit. T'is the season though.

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   News 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Sashine Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

The writer is 67 years old, semi- retired engineer, PhD, PE. I write fiction on a regular basis and I am also 10 years on OEN.

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Human Coprophagia

Y2012- The Year Of A Coward

I DO NOT UNDERSTAND

The School. Reading 'To Kill a Mockingbird' in Russia

They Think Of Us As Slaves ( small note with big conclusion)

Glory and Malice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

4 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments  Post Comment

Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 266 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8708 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The horrible conclusion

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 1:07:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jack Flanders

Become a Fan
(Member since Nov 24, 2007), 13 fans, 2 quicklinks, 767 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I don't disagree with your conclusions, but if I wanted to connect the dots to your reference to Dostoevski's Law, where should I start? I tried reading his works when I was young but never got through them. I am sure we could learn a lot from him - and you if you'd care to elaborate.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 4:16:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 266 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8708 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jack Flanders:   New Content

' You know what? Even a criminal can retain a sense of honor. But here ( in the West, MS) there is a lot of honest people but they lost the sense of honor entirely and thus commit

- disgusting things out of the goodness of their hearts.'

F. Dostoevsky, Winter notes on Summer Impressions, 1858

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 5:10:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 266 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8708 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mark Sashine:   New Content

Dostoevsky found the primary root cause of our problems: we are people with no honor. We are hypocrites by default. We consider ourselves good and honest because we do not steal, do not kill and do not smoke. We are pathetic. Trump behaves towards us as if we are a bunch of losers because.. we are. Trump feels that. All vultures feel the stench. We stink of lie.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 10, 2023 at 7:52:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Paul Repstock

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 21, 2011), 24 fans, 5 articles, 8 quicklinks, 4547 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

LOL Mark...."Hypocrisy is the part of the American national biology". It is actually part of all human biology. Worse in some, less in others. AKA, perceived self interest. Not well regulated by morality. One of the biggest impediments to evolution and growth. I think that a lot of "Hypocrisy" stems from Apathy?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 12:55:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mark Sashine

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 58 fans, 266 articles, 28 quicklinks, 8708 comments, 341 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Paul Repstock:   New Content

It is true that humans are all hypocritical. But americans embraced it as a form of existence. It comes from many sources, primarily due to collapse of christianity aftter the massacre of indians. That's when we here had become monsters.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 7:40:29 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1720 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"Trump lies all the time. He lies and cheats and betrays everyone up to his own country. But he certainly feels good about himself; we can see it by our own eyes."

The above statement is absolutely true, yet almost half the US population can't see it, it's very disturbing.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2023 at 4:47:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend