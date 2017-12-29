Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 2 Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Syrians Are Human Beings. "The West Seeks to Fabricate Sectarianism in Syria"

By       Message Mark Taliano       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/29/17

Author 500720
- Advertisement -

Syrians are, first and foremost, human beings. The notion that they can be accurately described as Sunnis, or Shias, or Muslims or Christians is misleading. It is a form of xenophobic "Orientalism" that obliterates their humanity. Labelling people according their religious affiliations is an imperial weapon used to create sectarianism. And the West seeks to fabricate sectarianism in Syria.

Syrians in liberated areas of Syria celebrate Christmas, just like we do, but in terrorist-occupied areas Christmas celebrations are forbidden. Such is the success of Canada's foreign policy. If the Western-supported terrorists were to win, Christmas would not be celebrated in Syria at all. In word and deed, we support anti-Christmas, anti-Everything terrorist proxies in Syria.

When the government and media messaging dehumanizes Syria and Syrians, and the public accepts it, the stage is set for more "regime change" war which has inflicted terrorism on Syria and all Syrians for seven years.

- Advertisement -

We should follow Syria's example and consider Syrians first and foremost as human beings. Once they are humanized, it is easier to understand their resistance to the West's terrorist proxies. When we see Syrians (and those who live in other imperial "prey" nations) for who they really are -- rather than as fictitious depictions of them -- we will be better equipped to see that imperialists dehumanize all the peoples and all the leaders of countries that they seek to destroy. Furthermore, we'll see that they seek to transform their fictitious narratives into self-fulfilling prophecies. Imperialists create sectarian conflicts. Divide and conquer is a colonial staple. Hate is a weapon of war.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2017

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Western-Imposed Holocaust

Harper Government Destroys Canada's Knowledge Base With A View To Re-Creating "Canada"

Universal Healthcare Dies with a Whimper

Government Propaganda and Media Deception of the Public

Establishment Lies And Crimes Are Leading Us To The Unthinkable

The Liberation of Deir Ezzor. Remorseless in Defeat. The West Evacuate ISIS Commanders

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Taliano

Become a Fan
Author 500720

(Member since Nov 15, 2014), 8 fans, 104 articles, 249 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Syrians are, first and foremost, human beings.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 4:07:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 