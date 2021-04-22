Syrian election amid terrorism and the US occupation

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On April 19, the Russian Aerospace Forces killed approximately 200 terrorists during airstrikes on a camouflaged base northeast of Palmyra in the Syrian desert. 24 pickup trucks with large-caliber machine guns, as well as about 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of ammunition and components for creating improvised explosive devices, were also destroyed in the attack.

The hidden base was serving as headquarters for terrorists organizing attacks ahead of next month's presidential election.

Rear Admiral Aleksandr Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria [RRCS], gave details of the operation to the media. According to intelligence sources, terrorists are plotting a terror attack on government institutions in big cities ahead of May 26 presidential polls in Syria.

In the last election, June 2014, there were some terror attacks on polls carried out by the defunct US-backed Free Syrian Army.

Karpov added, "Terrorists are being trained at training camps located on territories that are not controlled by the Syrian authorities, including in the US-controlled al-Tanf zone."

Russia intervened in Syria at the invitation of the government in Damascus in September 2015.

Syrian presidential election

Syria's parliament has announced plans to hold a presidential election on May 26.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).