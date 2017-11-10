Power of Story
Syria to Join Paris Climate Accord, Leaving US Isolated.

Trump climate change denier in chief.
Trump climate change denier in chief.
[Revised from article by Sophie Mangal, Inside Syria Media Center]

Ironically, Syria has expressed a desire to join the Paris climate accord, while the number one polluter, user of hydrocarbons and destroyer of countries in illegal regime change projects is pulling out.

Earlier this year the Trump administration said that the accord is "too expensive" for the richest country in the world. On the other hand Syria, a country that has suffered the destruction of its infrastructure and millions of people killed, maimed, widowed and orphaned, mostly at the hands of the US, shows its concern for the citizens of the world who are threatened by climate change. Trump tells the citizens of the world to "go to hell".

Nicaragua, itself a victim of a US regime change project in the 1980's and a country in the path of many deadly hurricanes, said last month that it is joining the accord. That left just Syria as the last of 200 countries. It is understandable that Syria would be the last country to join the Paris accord as it has had an invasion to defend against and the anxiety of coping with immediate concerns struggling with the challenge of rebuilding and recovering. It is incomprehensible that the country that prides itself on being "exceptional" would demonstrate its exceptionalism by the planned 2020. US exceptionalism can only be interpreted as being a scofflaw, rouge, war criminal and climate change denier.

In an address to delegates at a global climate meeting in Bonn, Germany, Syria's deputy minister of local administration and environment, M. Wadah Katmawi, said his country would join the Paris deal "as soon as possible." Katmawi said that, "Nations that are entering the phase of post-war recovery, as my nation has seen a war that was oppressed upon it -- should give priority in reconstruction and reorganizing the environment and climate."

Syria's ascension to the treaty is the first major news to emerge from this year's UN climate talks, which are being held in Bonn, Germany, this month.

I'm a C-Editor, Sophie Mangal. I'm a member of Inside Syria Media Center. I monitor the situation in Syria, cease fire, Aleppo etc and write articles.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Philip Pease

Syria is a victim of climatic / environmental changes. Widespread drought caused Syria's farm lands to collapse, those effected moved to the cities to find work / survive. There were not enough jobs and they found themselves in a crisis situation and demonstrated for government assistance; but the government responded not with assistance but a brutal crackdown on the demonstrators. The result was the collapse of order and allowed ISIS and other groups to join in overthrowing the Syrian government / takeover of the country with the USA and Russia entering the civil war combat.

Syria is a textbook example of how environmental changes can result in social disorder, chaos, and violence. That Syria wants to join the world in dealing with climate change may be a sign that the Syrian government leaders have learned a lesson about what the effect of global warming can have on society.

About President Trump wanting to ignore global warming / climate change, I suspect it is all about the influence of the fossil fuel industry has on politics in general and the Republican Party in particular. Trump, being rich himself, claimed he is independent from big money interests and is not corrupted by those interests. He and many Republican politicians deny climate change is happening or that greenhouse gasses are not the primary cause of global warming. Does President Trump really believe he is smarter than all the climate scientists and all the other world leaders, that he is right and everyone else is wrong? Based on the psychological profile (given by numerous psychiatrists) he has a narcissistic personality disorder and so the answer is probably yes; he does think he has it right and others are probably wrong. Also he does not rely on rational thought and consideration of all the evidence, but relies on his intuition to guide his decisions. I suspect it is a combination of ignorance and influence from the fossil fuel industry that has turned the USA into outlier nation.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:21:42 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 625 comments


It may be even bigger than the oil industry. Who benefits from massive social unrest?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:57:01 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 6 fans, 625 comments


In response to the picture poster:

No, Donald Trump! When you ceremoniously withdrew the US from the Paris Accord, YOU handed the future to China.

I watched it; I knew it in my gut, and I despised you for it.
The name of the game: Sell the United States down the river.
You (and your traitorous puppeteers) win.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:52:33 PM

