Syria suffers under US military occupation

On August 15, an illegal US military base in Syria came under a drone attack. The base is located at Al-Tanf in southern Syria on the Damascus-Baghdad highway.

A number of drones were used in the attack, and while some hit their mark, others were thwarted and no casualties were reported.

US Army Maj. Gen. John Brennan, commander of the US-led international coalition in Iraq and Syria, said "Coalition personnel retain the right to self-defense, and we will take appropriate measures to protect our forces."

Under international law, the US military have no right to self-defense as they are illegally occupying Syria, and it is the Syrians who have the sole right to self-defense.

This was the latest attack on American forces and the militias they support in Syria. The Al-Tanf base was illegally established when the US invaded Syria as part of the US-led coalition to fight ISIS. That ended years ago, and President Trump ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Syria in December 2018, but the Pentagon would not agree with the order, and the US troops remain in two locations: one in the oil-rich north east region, and the other in the south east at Al-Tanf.

In June, Russian aircraft bombed an outpost affiliated with Al-Tanf after Russian officers reported to their US counterparts that Syrian government troops had been attacked by the US-supported mercenary group known as Magahawir al-Thawra (MaT). The Americans responded that MaT is only supposed to fire or attack ISIS.

In April 2020, members of the MaT who were drug smugglers left the US base. Not far from Al-Tanf is the Rukban refugee camp, which holds thousands of men, women and children in dire conditions. Jordan won't help, the US military won't help, and the Syrian government can't help the residents for fear of engaging in a military confrontation with the illegal American occupiers. The residents are in a no-man's land and are in a chronic state of desperation, in which the MaT act as their jailers and suppliers. Every drop of water, and morsel of food from humanitarian aid, passes first through the hands of the MaT, who extract as much benefit as they can from it, first to feed their own numerous wives and children, and next to extract money or favors from the camp residents who remain subservient to the MaT.

Maher Ihsan is a journalist and political expert. He exposes the real purpose the US remains in Syria as occupiers. According to Ihsan, the US is stealing resources and imposing its will upon the political future of Syria.

"Look at the situation now; the United States is controlling key gas and oil fields in oil-rich areas in Syria, it's also controlling key agricultural areas... the United States didn't come here to help, but to take advantage of the situation and impose their own will," Ihsan said.

Ahmad Al-Ashqar, a journalist and political expert, echoed Ihsan's views, that the US occupies and plunders the oil-rich regions in Syria.

On August 8, the Syrian oil ministry said in a statement that the average daily output of Syrian oil in the first half of 2022 is 80,300 barrels, while the US occupying forces and their mercenaries are stealing an average of 66,000 barrels a day, accounting for over 83 percent of Syria's oil output.

According to the ministry, the prolonged crisis in Syria has cost Syria's oil sector about 105 billion US dollars in direct and indirect losses.

It is the illegal US occupation of Syria that is the main obstacle to normal life, the urgent reconstruction of Syria, and the lack of electricity, which sees most households receiving one to two hours of electricity per day.

"From sanctions to controlling the Syrian natural resources, the United States has actually caused severe damage to Syria as a state and people. Look at the people now; humanitarian organizations say most Syrians live under the poverty line, but they do not mention who is responsible," Ihsan said.

