Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Syria Used Chemical Weapons--Are You Sure?

Think about this:

1. Syrian President Assad had no good reason to use chemical weapons. He surely was aware that such action would be condemned by the world community and result in an American retaliation.

2. By most accounts President Assad is winning the Syrian civil war, and lacks any sensible military reason to use chemical weapons.

3. The U.S. has a record of lying to initiate wars (e.g. WMDs in Iraq, the Gulf of Tonkin incident in Vietnam).
President Assad
President Assad
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)

Today, there appears to be no evidence released to the public that Syria was responsible for the April 7 chemical attack in Douma that a few days later resulted in a U.S., British, and French military strike.

Defense Secretary James Mattis admitted that the U.S. had "no evidence" that the Syrian government used Sarin against its own citizens in 2017 and just a few days after the Douma chemical attack, admitted the U.S. is still "looking for the actual evidence" that Syria used chemical weapons.

As usual, politicians and the mass media, without any proof, took the word of the U.S. government that Syria was responsible for using chemical weapons against its citizens.

My guess would be that eventually there will be another chemical attack in Syria and it will be blamed on President Bashar Hafez al-Assad and his government. This will open the gate for the United States and its allies to take out President Assad and install a new government, as well as striking a blow against Russia and Iran.

Nikki Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations, flatly told the U.N. Security Council on April 14, "If the Syrian regime uses this poisonous gas again, the United States is locked and loaded. When our president draws a red line, the president enforces the red line."

Of course, it would make no rational sense for Assad to use chemical weapons in the future and invite the wrath of the world and an assault by the U.S. and its allies--just as it made no sense for him to do it this most recent time. Such a move defies logic and common sense. Assad had little or nothing to gain by using chemical weapons in Douma.

There are no heroes in this story, certainly not Assad, Russia or Iran. Then again, the United States, Britain and France are hardly good guys if it is shown they concocted a plan to falsely blame the Assad government for using chemical weapons.

Something smells bad, but it's not sarin or chlorine.

Arlen is a writer/blogger living in Monterey, CA. His political blog is thebigpicturereport.com. He also writes a quotation quiz "What's Your QQ?" at quotationquotient.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Arlen Grossman

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


President Assad is not crazy. Why would he risk so much by using chemical weapons on his own people? It makes no sense.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 2:47:48 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


It is to the the point that nothing MSM presents in terms of the latest "wrong-doing" of another country should be taken seriously. As the world's largest terrorist state, it will only be a matter of time until we get our just desserts.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 3:47:32 PM

John Lawrence Ré

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


You also could have mentioned how the US aided Iraq in its use of sarin and mustard gas against Iran in the 80s.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 5:44:05 PM

Michael Droy

(Member since Apr 15, 2018)


not really a discussion - if you didn't reach this conclusion severl weeks ago, you really haven't thought about it at all.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 6:23:47 PM

gunnar kullenberg

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


""do we have evidence""

"YES! -- "there IS now evidence, pretty much conclusive evidence, that nothing happened -- nothing other than a staged "happening" including terrorists and video cameras and frightened children, abused by "Americas" terrorists in order to capture video of a phony "gas attack""the purpose of which was to trigger assault against Assad's government forces and thusly provide a chaotic situation in which the terrorists could escape -- they were increasingly pressured by government forces and wanted an out"the fake gas attack did that"

Assad is a sophisticated and wise and also amazingly courageous man"he has no equal in Europe or north America -- he has been twice elected by substantial majorities under extremely difficult circumstances"but hey! -- "how does that give him the right to govern, if jews and "americans" say he can't! -- "I mean the nerve"

"there are no heroes""?? -- "oh yes, there are"Assad is one and Russia is another, thanks to Putin -- the world's foremost statesman today. And there are other heroes, but none of them from the west"

The west is operating in accordance with criminal aims and have no right whatsoever to have any say about Syria, the Syrian people or who governs them"so the essence of your article is grotesque".

There WAS NO attack".at all".

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 19, 2018 at 6:27:48 PM

