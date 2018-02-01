Monetary Reformer & award-winning film-maker Bill Still reports on a Swiss referendum to establish Sovereign Money in place of Bank Money. For those who need an introduction beyond Still's video, see my articles on the subject, of this short article on the Greenback Party, active in the post Civil War period to promote Lincoln's United States Notes.
