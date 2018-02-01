Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Swiss to Vote on State Money June 10, 2018

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/1/18

Monetary Reformer & award-winning film-maker Bill Still reports on a Swiss referendum to establish Sovereign Money in place of Bank Money. For those who need an introduction beyond Still's video, see my articles on the subject, of this short article on the Greenback Party, active in the post Civil War period to promote Lincoln's United States Notes.

 

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

