OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/8/22

Swiss Pres. Flubs Chance to Tamp Down Hostilities in Ukraine

Swiss President Cassis
Here in Switzerland our president has a chance to advance a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. But he is foolishly letting that opportunity slip right through his fingers.

Instead of pursuing peace he is acting tragically to intensify the war. Below you will see my Open Letter to the president that fills in the details and urges him to change course.

Many European countries also have been working to intensify the war. They are encouraging more fighting, yet there is no end in sight.

This is a very costly way to go. The war has disrupted essential commerce widely. That has spiked inflation. Energy supplies have been compromised. The resultant burden on populations is likely to reach a crescendo as cold weather approaches.

Will things reach a breaking point? Already Reuters has reported on September 3, "An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO.

Here is my Open Letter to the Swiss president;

Open Letter to

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis

Dear Mr. President:

Please stop before it is too late.

Untold numbers of people are dying in Ukraine every day. Cities are being destroyed by military battles. It is a horrific war.

Certainly you do not have the military force to intervene. But you have something more powerful in a unique peaceful way. It is the power of Swiss neutrality and the ability to mediate between warring parties.

You are refusing to deploy that asset at this critical juncture. Please stop it. You have a moral responsibility to use the power.

But sadly you are shirking that responsibility. Even worse, you are actually dismantling our centuries-old foundation in neutrality. As we watch you, those of us who cherish Swiss neutrality are kissing it goodbye.

Just look at the ways you have positioned our country regarding the war in Ukraine:

Pascal Najadi is a Swiss businessman with extensive experience in investment banking, public relations, and marketing. He works internationally in several countries around the globe. That has led him to assist world governments that have faced (more...)
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
