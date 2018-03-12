

Trump and Kim Jong-un What Could Go Wrong

Will mutual discourtesy deliver a goose-stepping boot during Trump's Alec Baldwin imitation, or like Trade, Climate Change and Gun Violence, is victory another flip-flopping pie-in-the-sky blubbering promise?

Can we see effect of first sister, Kim Yo Jong's Olympic Mission Accomplished two-step diplomacy behind the redneck of a Pence closed mind, -- before First Daughter's inappropriate disclaimer regarding questions about inappropriate daddy's overnight cravings for Hooters' cheeseburgers?

Will 45 smother USA via Fourth Estate spinning his fantasy of a hard landing, before balloon payment for mammary gland?

With stormy encore banned by a secret restraining order in a private arbitration, is Trump's hope to receive the, all the world's a stage spotlight, after, tell him I'll do it, audition?

Will Trump-Un duo Spring Forward World Peace or will infamy take stage, sans rehearsal, in Der Fuhrer caricature of, I Do, I Do?

Can, Be a Clown squared, register with a world no longer watching emotionally drained Americans deprived of intellectual leadership, bidding us, bye-bye America, Goodbye?

With Freedom's vision impaired, is clinging to, trade wars are good and easy to win while cowering in Dorian Gray shadow of LaPierre's NRA , spitting in the face of, a child shall lead them -- where Sandy Hook holds all accountable for The Pulse, Las Vegas and Parkland?

Yielding to preferences for affirmation of low information, embeds in us the danger of blinding ignorance to truth: there is little union advantage in the imbalance of, me first, because individual expressions of mutual respect remain the measure of human dignity.

Isn't our humanity begging us to rise from the dead scourge of both Left and Right Trumpisms?

Doesn't, treated unfairly excuse, insult courage when we fail to, walk the walk that holds both money changers and ourselves, culpable?

In 2018 will we choose wisely between the American Dream and a recurring nightmare of Tiki Torch night terrors, trumped by the superficial glitter of Kochs and Kushners, tossing We the People, while turning more than a few on the spit of derision, embroiling Good Samaritan diversity with ruthless ICE ignoring Russian sauce on Seychelles rotisserie, to burn DACA Dreamers?

Trump's manipulators are global puppeteers, hiding behind benign sounding patriotic names -- hovering above presidential title, anti-American agenda.

Isn't that why our Founding Fathers replaced the Articles of Confederation, with our Constitution -- because investing too much power in state governments, was froth with American suicide potential at the hands of localized mob-rule?

Who, besides Caucasian men, were spared the worst, before April 12, 1945 and November 22, 1963 were disappeared by manipulated non-thinkers, embracing Open Carry, to thrust America's new majority into, August 12, 2017?

Isn't it time for reason to summon, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, to resist smirking media's beckoning us to believe, The Right is peopled by fools, rather than moneyed wizards projecting, and protecting, their almost out-of-control Court Jester?

