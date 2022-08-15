 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett --- An Open Letter"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Dear Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney-Barrett:

You were the only one of three female Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Having deliberated your historic decision I'm sure you have an extraordinary insight unto which you may share with victims of future pregnancies resulting from rapes.

We've already seen how the fate of a 10 year old rape victim was played out --- Initially with disbelief according to some Republican pundits and politicians.

But surely as a mother you should understand the emotional discourse that attends any pregnancy, let alone from a rape.

And while the thought of projecting that scenario on to any of your daughters is harsh it is nevertheless a potential reality that should have been taken into consideration by you and the others.

What would you have advised that 10 year old --- To carry it, give birth".? Is that the same advice that your daughters would get? Or would you advise them to travel to another state as the 10 year old victim had to do. That's assuming that they'd go against your family's religious doctrine and have an abortion.

More important, would you allow her to make that choice. or would you stand by your court decision and not allow her that choice if her State abolished the right? What would be her options?

But what if a daughter has no other choice and is forced to give birth. Adoption seems like the easiest solution, but a potential heartbreak for a lifetime. Or, does she accept the child as one of her own, knowing that he/she will be a reminder of a dark moment, for the child as well. And what about the potential legal ramifications of visitation rights for the father, maybe even a forever legal custody battle. Yes, Justice Amy, that case may end up in your Supreme Court some day.

But a victim of rape is still a victim of rape, at any age. In that case, should it happen to you, Justice Amy, what would you have done had you been raped --- Perhaps a different view? I think we have the right to know such things as we are entrusting you with such future life changing decisions.

It's easy to sit on the highest court and serve judgments in black and white but the consequences of each decision are not as clear in the real world.

Case in point: Did any of the justices even discuss the hypothetical case of a 10 year old rape victim? Had that scenario even existed at your level.

Furthermore, as this case happened in your former jurisdiction, the Indiana Attorney General immediately pressed charges against the doctor. Would you have done the same?

All decisions good or bad have consequences surely those consequences must have been discussed. Not all families can live in the safety of an affluent structure. The real world seldom soothes its abuses.

No, Justice Amy, being the major swiping vote, along with Justice Alito, who immediately went on his circuit tour fluffing his feathers with one liners; you and your fellow accomplices have opened a Pandora's Box of ill thought consequences which may destroy the fabric of Truth in Justice. The vote in Kansas has shown us the conflict's first tear.

Life can change in an instant as it did for that 10 year old. These are the life consequences of your decision, Justice Amy, one that may cause the deaths of many unprepared women"

The problem is that while you, Justice Amy, may be a fantastic mother to your children; protecting them, or yourself, from such tragic abuse is not guaranteed. So, what if"..?

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".

