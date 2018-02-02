- Advertisement -

Western politicians have lost all legitimacy as representatives of their electorates. Regardless of the political party that they claim to represent, pre-scripted agendas prevail in matters of importance. Core issues of war and peace are submerged beneath lies and disappeared.

Spectacles and political theater mask widespread poverty[1] and the looting of public coffers. The agenda of permanent warfare and predatory economic models is unspoken but continuous.

Perception managers engineer public support for the toxic (shadow government) agendas. Unelected deep state actors seek to obliterate truth from the public sphere. Presumably, an informed public would negate the toxic agendas, but those who profit from war and misery are aware of this.

North Korea[2] is not a threat to us. The U.S led war on Syria was never about combatting terrorism.

Russia is not a threat to us either. In every instance of post 9/11 warfare, target nations have been falsely presented as being threats, and the resultant warfare has been catastrophic, a genuine holocaust.

Debbie Lusignan, host of Sane Progressive demonstrates in the following episode that beneath the political theater, both US parties share the same toxic shadow government agenda. The Russia Gate threat, for example, is baseless. There is no evidence to prove Russia's interference in U.S elections (see 10:14- 14:16 of the video). But this hasn't stopped both U.S parties from presenting Russia as an enemy. Both parties and their agencies, including the media, seek war with Russia, and demonization campaigns serve to prepare populations for what should be unthinkable. Not only should permanent wars of aggression be an affront to informed citizens, but the siphoning of the public treasury to support such wars,to the detriment of the health and welfare of domestic populations, should also be an affront to our sanity.

As with Canada, people are conditioned to believe that different political parties offer largely different agendas, but the rhetoric masks the real agenda.Would political theater and Trump's escapades attract so much attention if people were aware of their countries' own economic and moral impoverishment?

Matters of significance are increasingly being displaced by matters of relative insignificance. The engineered "spectacle" obliterates reality and replaces it with illusions.

How would a broad-based population react if they realized that our governments support al Qaeda and ISIS? Or that we support an illegal neo-Nazi infested regime in Kiev [1]?How would domestic populations react if they realized that their perceptions are engineered, that the threats of terrorism, of Russia, or Syriaand beyond are all engineered fabrications, bereft of evidence?

The answers to these questions remain elusive, precisely because an increasingly globalized shadow government governs us and it is their deceptive messaging that remains ascendant.

