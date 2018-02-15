

Your NRA, exploiting a tragedy

NRA supporter, you are a coward, a loser, a blot on the human genome. You want to own guns fine. But support for an organization that has prevented reasonable legislation to prevent gun violence has become a sociopathic, murderous choice.

If you support the NRA, you have contributed to the murders of children.

Don't tell me about your second amendment rights. You are a part of the problem that has made the US the home of child killings. You are supporting the organization that has single-handedly bought congressional inaction on reasonable gun regulation.

There's no rationalization or justification for continuing to support the NRA. If you have an NRA sticker on your pickup truck, you owe an apology to the parents of the children who have been killed by school shooters.

If you've given a penny to the NRA you have the blood of the murdered children on your hands.

It is one thing to have the right to own a gun for self protection or a rifle for shooting. I have no problem with that if you have no police record and no mental health issues. Keep your second amendment rights. But don't support the NRA, which is the single force keeping America from having reasonable laws to protect children.

No citizen needs an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. Not one.

RT @ItsTorono: #GunContolNow #gunviolence #EndImmediately How many more lives #Congress ?… at — dookie (@lowbeneath) February 15, 2018

There should be a law against anyone owning them, starting with AR-15's. These weapons should be treated like child porn. Owners are helping to support an industry that produces products used to kill children. Every AR-15 owner should be required to hand them in to local police departments. Failure to do so should carry a term in jail, not fines.

You say you need magazines for the convenience of your hobby. Too bad. You shouldn't have them. They are used to kill people. Get off your lazy ass and load the bullets as you shoot. Next, you'll want motorized walkways in the woods, to make your hunting easier. Consider re-loading part of the sport.

Bottom-line, keep your guns. But also own the reality that by supporting the NRA you are guilty of contributing to the killing of children. Curse me out. Call me names. But history will remember you as part of a group of sick cowards who didn't have the character to see just how demented their support for the NRA was.

NRA supporters, when the pictures of the children killed are released, take a look at them, and be assured, you are guilty of helping to enable their murder. And be aware that there are scores of millions of Americans and billions throughout the world who think, when they see your NRA sticker on your car or pickup truck, that you are a pathetic loser, at best.

