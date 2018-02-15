Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Support the NRA? You're A CHILD KILLER

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/15/18

Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

From flickr.com: Your NRA, exploiting a tragedy {MID-248866}
Your NRA, exploiting a tragedy
(Image by flickr.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

NRA supporter, you are a coward, a loser, a blot on the human genome. You want to own guns fine. But support for an organization that has prevented reasonable legislation to prevent gun violence has become a sociopathic, murderous choice.

If you support the NRA, you have contributed to the murders of children.

Don't tell me about your second amendment rights. You are a part of the problem that has made the US the home of child killings. You are supporting the organization that has single-handedly bought congressional inaction on reasonable gun regulation.

There's no rationalization or justification for continuing to support the NRA. If you have an NRA sticker on your pickup truck, you owe an apology to the parents of the children who have been killed by school shooters.

- Advertisement -

If you've given a penny to the NRA you have the blood of the murdered children on your hands.

It is one thing to have the right to own a gun for self protection or a rifle for shooting. I have no problem with that if you have no police record and no mental health issues. Keep your second amendment rights. But don't support the NRA, which is the single force keeping America from having reasonable laws to protect children.

No citizen needs an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. Not one.

- Advertisement -

There should be a law against anyone owning them, starting with AR-15's. These weapons should be treated like child porn. Owners are helping to support an industry that produces products used to kill children. Every AR-15 owner should be required to hand them in to local police departments. Failure to do so should carry a term in jail, not fines.

You say you need magazines for the convenience of your hobby. Too bad. You shouldn't have them. They are used to kill people. Get off your lazy ass and load the bullets as you shoot. Next, you'll want motorized walkways in the woods, to make your hunting easier. Consider re-loading part of the sport.

Bottom-line, keep your guns. But also own the reality that by supporting the NRA you are guilty of contributing to the killing of children. Curse me out. Call me names. But history will remember you as part of a group of sick cowards who didn't have the character to see just how demented their support for the NRA was.

NRA supporters, when the pictures of the children killed are released, take a look at them, and be assured, you are guilty of helping to enable their murder. And be aware that there are scores of millions of Americans and billions throughout the world who think, when they see your NRA sticker on your car or pickup truck, that you are a pathetic loser, at best.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 9 fans, 257 articles, 381 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The NRA is America's largest and most successful victim disarmament ("gun control") organization. It has supported every major piece of victim disarmament legislation since the 1930s.


When the state forcibly puts hundreds of kids in a combination daycare/prison facility eight hours a day, five days a week, and then mandates that that facility must be left undefended, it's not terribly surprising when one of the former inmates decides to take advantage of the invitation to mass murder. The NRA had nothing to do with it.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 3:13:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 35 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1348 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content

This is not serious commentary, Thomas. Guns should be for protecting ourselves against a government that is Not our government and that wants to kill us.

Guns are not for going around trying to kill as many people minding their own business while in their homes, cars, walking down the street, in restaurants, schools, hospitals, grocery stores, night clubs, concerts, camps, funeral processions or churches as one can in the shortest amount of time...that's what drones are for.

What sort of armed personnel carrier do you use when you go shopping?

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 4:03:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Thomas Knapp

Become a Fan
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 15, 2012), 9 fans, 257 articles, 381 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to shad williams:   New Content

shad,


You seem to be replying to me. And yet what you write doesn't seem to have anything to do with what I wrote. I didn't even mention what guns are "for."


Let me make it simpler for you:


The NRA supported the Gun Free School Zones Act.


So I do have to agree with Rob that the NRA bears some responsibility for what happens when you put a bunch of kids in one place and start waving your arms and yelling "hey, would-be mass murderers, nobody and nothing to stop you here, come and get'em!"

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 4:17:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 306 fans, 2347 articles, 5177 quicklinks, 5695 comments, 494 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Thomas Knapp:   New Content
This argument is simplistic, pap that may be bought by the people who keep allowing guns into the hands of murderers. Extend your argument out to its conclusion and you would have armed guards, or even armed teachers and students in every classroom. That is such a sick normalization of weapons use. It would make the use that much more abnormal and, with certainty, increase the number of deaths by guns.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 5:17:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Douglas Jack

Become a Fan
Author 53133

(Member since Sep 4, 2010), 5 fans, 337 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Rob. Your outrage is entirely called for.

IGNORANT AGGRESSION BASED IN DELIBERATE MISINFORMATION. Whenever there's conflict both at home & worldwide, personal or political we've 2 main choices:

1) believe the finance-media-education- military-industrial-legislative-complex, demonize the other, armour ourselves against our perceived enemies, launch pre-emptive war & create hell,

2) engage the other in formal equal-time recorded & published dialogues. All humanity's 'indigenous' (Latin 'self-generating') ancestors before violent colonization divide & conquer had formal 'Council-Processes', which enabled all people to engage through dialogue/debate. Its this lack of formal dialogues in our homes, families, multihome-buildings, business, schools.

Mohandas Gandhi developed 'Satyagraha' (Hindi 'truth-search') based upon simultaneous inquiry with both parties in dispute or re-search asking "What are your best intentions & how can we help you fulfill these?". Gandhi, "I can imagine a fully armed man to be at heart a coward. Possession of arms implies an element of fear, if not cowardice. But true non-violence is an impossibility without the possession of unadulterated fearlessness." We need transparency in all levels of human interaction including military, government, education, business listening to both sides.

DIALECTIC RIGHTS We need to openly engage each other. As Socrates proposed, dialectics (both-sided inquiry) should be the foundation of social & economic literacy. Most conflicts, issues & events in our colonially manipulated & consumptive world are not as they appear. both-sides-now-equal-time-recorded-dialogues

Trillionaire Oligarchs indoctrinate us through their media are often raised in boarding schools without family tenderness & intimacy are deeply institutionalized, despondent, schizophrenic & pathologically ill. In conspicuous consumption, we all pay-for economic & political confusion & criminality so as to be complicit in guilt. indigenecommun ity/home/9-right-to-bare-arms

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 4:25:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 